Kyle Arganbright: Let's treat broadband like water; it's essential to rural communities

For a period of time in the late 1960s, the line separating Central and Mountain Time Zones happened to double as Valentine’s Main Street. Our two-square-mile town was split almost exactly in half by an arbitrary line that forced Valentine to operate in two different time zones.
Time zones make sense in a global economy and, from a federal and state policy perspective, time zones that utilize existing boundaries like county lines or major roadways make for simpler implementation. However, the local application of this caused some headache out in the Sand Hills half a century ago. Businesses opened and closed at different times, schools started and ended at different times, and the post office split the difference. From local accounts, it was counterproductive at best.
The time zone boundary line was originally well east of Valentine, likely along the eastern border of 96-mile wide Cherry County. With much of Nebraska’s commerce happening with the eastern part of the state, many folks clamored to be included in Central Time. The north-south time zone line was moved west until it followed Highway 83 through the heart of Valentine.
Locals ultimately pushed to move the line about 20 miles west of Valentine, where it sits today.
Current federal and state broadband policy is a lot like that time zone policy of the 1960s — well-intended, but deficient as a result of a lack of community input. Broadband policy needs a complete overhaul with rural community input. The need for rural broadband and the benefits for public safety, economic development and quality of life are well-established, so I won’t rehash those. However, since I was always taught that criticism better come with solutions, I have some ideas:
- We must remove barriers to investment in broadband infrastructure by rural municipalities and rural electric cooperatives.
- Not as owner operators, but as investors in fiber-to-the-home leased to expert operators. As currently written, half the profits earned from a municipal investment in broadband infrastructure would be remitted to the Nebraska Internet Enhancement Fund (NEIT). This hamstrings any public-private partnerships. Only one project currently pays into the NEIT, evidence of this discouraging effect.
- Municipalities already provide utilities like water, sewer, and electricity and amenities like swimming pools and recreational centers.
- Municipalities are an effective gap filler where the market fails to provide solutions and require a lower return than private capital. In today’s world, broadband is more akin to running water and electricity than we care to admit. Let’s encourage entities already investing in similar utilities to fill the gap with broadband.
- Redefine broadband for rural communities as 50Mbps (megabits per second) download speed and 50Mbps upload speed.
- The current goal of 25Mbps/3Mbps is a trailing indicator similar to using highway speed limits from the 1960s on today’s roads. Any government investment should be future-proofed the best it can. A 50Mbps/50Mbps standard would force fiber or cutting-edge wireless technology to be used in conjunction with any state or federal grants.
- Validate carrier speed claims.
- Current broadband speed maps reflect speeds self-reported by carriers, not measured speeds. We all have that friend who claims they can shoot par at the golf course or who achieved some amazing feat in high school. Broadband carriers, like these proud friends, need to prove it. The City of Valentine is working with a group of researchers at the University of Nebraska–Kearney to do just that — validate actual speeds received by users in our community.
This summer, Gov. Pete Ricketts outlined a $40 million broadband grant process made possible by the CARES Act that defined broadband as 50Mbps/50Mbps and routed all funds through municipalities. For a fleeting moment, Valentine and other rural, underserved communities were the popular kids in school — we had carriers lobbying for our blessing to apply for the grant.
Unfortunately, state and federal policy got in the way and redefined broadband as 25Mbps/3Mbps while making the grant applicant the carriers. Suddenly, Valentine was no longer eligible and communities held very little leverage. This grant was still a win and will make a huge impact in rural Nebraska communities, but the final impact won’t be near what it would have had Ricketts’ initial structure been maintained.
Broadband policies should not be carrier-driven, they should be community-driven. Let’s aggressively identify the gaps and let the communities and rural users determine what speeds are sufficient and what companies they want to do business with. Let’s find the best community approaches throughout the country and adjust state and federal policy to support those models. Let’s let communities be in control of their own destiny in regards to broadband, just like they are with every other facet of community development.
If communities are part of the solution, we’ll have to point thumbs instead of fingers if it doesn’t work. That’s OK, we’re used to that out here.
Kyle Arganbright is co-founder and executive vice president of State Bank, mayor of Valentine, co-founder of Bolo Beer Co. and lover of all things Sand Hills.
