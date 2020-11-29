Kyle Arganbright: Nebraska breweries are powering local economic growth

Breweries are creating new tourism. Search “things to do” in Valentine on the internet and you’ll find a state park, a river, a refuge, trails, lakes, golf courses and now, a brewery. Breweries pop up in the same searches for Atkinson, Alliance, Broken Bow, Ord and Ohiowa. I remember going to an economic development conference in DC and sitting in on a tourism development presentation. The presenter started the conversation with a disclaimer: “Anything I’m about to say assumes you already have a brewery in your community.” It’s true. We see people from all over the place visiting Valentine just to grab a Bolo Beer. It’s fun, and there’s economic spillover.

As big of an impact as breweries and other small businesses have had on Nebraska over the last 10 years, the pandemic is taking its toll at a time when we need these types of businesses more than ever. We need community-building businesses, we need rural jobs, we need places to congregate that aren’t on our phones or social media.

As you prepare for the holidays and take steps to protect our communities during this pandemic, think about how you can support small businesses in your community so they are even stronger after the pandemic. Then, spend some time thinking about what you can start in your hometown. Our communities and our state will be better for it.

Kyle Arganbright is co-founder and executive vice president of Sandhills State Bank, mayor of Valentine, co-founder of Bolo Beer Co. and lover of all things Sand Hills.