Kyle Arganbright: Nebraska breweries are powering local economic growth

Sand Hillers have always been entrepreneurs and makers — out of necessity, tradition and opportunity. The butcher, the baker and the candlestick maker used to fill rural Main Streets, and they’re starting to again.
The Sand Hills is full of very talented makers producing world-class products — candles in Benkelman, flour in Wauneta, whiskey in Moorefield, copper mugs in O’Neill, coffee in Burwell, vinegar in Cody, wine in North Platte and Nenzel, and more and more breweries. It hasn’t always been this way.
A decade ago, beer wasn’t brewed in rural Nebraska and could rarely be found for sale out here. Breweries initially tended to pop up in cities — go where the people are, they say. For small town craft beer enthusiasts, this was an inconvenience that has created opportunity.
Beer is made from grain, hops, yeast and water. Mostly water. The first three inputs are readily available and can be shipped anywhere; quality water and craftsmanship are differentiators. Why not make beer in a place with world-class water and a tradition of craftsmen?
Over the years, a few of us had worked through plans to start a brewery in Valentine — we had the passion, the water, and skills that would support a brewery’s operations, but we were recreational brewers on a good day. Starting a brewery started as a fun BBQ conversation topic, but quickly grew in frequency and seriousness.
The day after my first daughter was born, it hit me. If I didn’t commit to starting a brewery in Valentine now, it wasn’t going to happen. So, from the stiff couch in the hospital room next to my newborn daughter and exhausted wife, I posted an ad online hoping to find the missing piece to our brewery puzzle, a brewer to move to Valentine.
WANTED: Startup brewery in budding tourism town in the Sand Hills of Nebraska seeks brewer as a partner.
Before we left the hospital, the responses started coming in. Eberhard from Germany, dudes from Scotland and India, several others looking to cut their teeth in the industry, and Chris from Bend, Oregon. In 24 hours, what very well could have been a subconscious attempt to put an idea to bed had become an actual opportunity.
Chris and I hit it off. We had a shared vision — quality beer, steady growth and community impact. We shared a beer at the Great American Beer Fest and committed to making this happen.
Chris and his fiancé moved to Valentine, sight unseen. They rolled into town on a strangely nice January day. They got settled and we got started. We applied for a license, ordered equipment, started swinging hammers in our new space, and began brewing test batches. Later that year, we received long-awaited licensing approval and began brewing for real — 300 gallons at a time.
I felt like a kid at Christmas waiting for that first beer to finish. Pouring a fresh, roasty Waggle Scottish Ale directly from the finishing tank was cathartic. This beer represented an idea becoming a reality, people taking a chance to do something for their community, and people taking a chance on a new community. Over the last five years, Bolo Beer Co., and rural breweries in general, have come to mean even more to their communities — they’re the triple play of quality of life, economic development and tourism.
Breweries are building community. They’ve become a “third place” like churches, coffee shops and YMCAs — places other than work and home where social fabric is woven. These third places create a setting where hippies and cowboys can find common ground, a place for local musicians and creatives to perform, and a place for people new to town to build connections. The relationships built because of these types of businesses add to the community pride they support.
Breweries are seeding new manufacturing. Beer was once local and Nebraska had breweries — Metz, Krug, Falstaff, Storz and others. Prohibition and gradual industry consolidation ruined the local beer scenes until we got to the point that two companies produced nearly three-quarters of America’s beer. We should be encouraging the next Dorothy Lynch or Kool-Aid, not virtual monopolies. Where there are Goliaths, we need Davids.
Breweries are creating new tourism. Search “things to do” in Valentine on the internet and you’ll find a state park, a river, a refuge, trails, lakes, golf courses and now, a brewery. Breweries pop up in the same searches for Atkinson, Alliance, Broken Bow, Ord and Ohiowa. I remember going to an economic development conference in DC and sitting in on a tourism development presentation. The presenter started the conversation with a disclaimer: “Anything I’m about to say assumes you already have a brewery in your community.” It’s true. We see people from all over the place visiting Valentine just to grab a Bolo Beer. It’s fun, and there’s economic spillover.
As big of an impact as breweries and other small businesses have had on Nebraska over the last 10 years, the pandemic is taking its toll at a time when we need these types of businesses more than ever. We need community-building businesses, we need rural jobs, we need places to congregate that aren’t on our phones or social media.
As you prepare for the holidays and take steps to protect our communities during this pandemic, think about how you can support small businesses in your community so they are even stronger after the pandemic. Then, spend some time thinking about what you can start in your hometown. Our communities and our state will be better for it.
Kyle Arganbright is co-founder and executive vice president of Sandhills State Bank, mayor of Valentine, co-founder of Bolo Beer Co. and lover of all things Sand Hills.
