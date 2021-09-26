Kyle Arganbright: Nebraska must find ways to build more housing if it is to continue growing

We must protect existing investments in neighborhoods. The infrastructure and homes that make up these neighborhoods are already bought and paid for, but some parts of every Nebraska community that have fallen into disrepair. When this happens, the condition spreads much like a virus throughout the community. This happens for two reasons: lower expectations via a reverse “keeping up with the Joneses” effect and a barrier to new investment. As a result, our housing stock deteriorates more quickly than if it were properly maintained, which compounds the current problem.

We have social contracts — responsibilities expected of us that make our communities function. It can be uncomfortable to hold one another accountable, but it’s necessary. It could be argued that it’s fiscally irresponsible to not do this, because the net effect is ignoring previous community investment and that of responsible neighbors.