Kyle Arganbright: Nebraska must find ways to build more housing if it is to continue growing

We’re in a housing pinch. You’re feeling it, I’m feeling it, the whole nation seems to be feeling it right now. However, I couldn’t put my finger on why this was happening and went down a rabbit hole trying to identify how we got to this point. Here’s what I found, in a nutshell.
After the subprime mortgage crisis, employment in the construction industry cratered but has gradually recovered over the last decade. As a result of slower housing growth and a steady increase in population since then, rents and home prices have increased in the Midwest as vacancies rates have decreased. Homeownership rates in the state also decreased over this period, but have rebounded thanks to the historically low mortgage interest rates of late.
To speak less like a weekend economist, the American homebuilding function was broken by the subprime mortgage crisis. It was probably running too hot at the time, but it’s been running too cool for the last decade and the result is an undersupply of housing units. This undersupply has been compounded by some pandemic-related phenomena — people value housing more after being cooped up and transitioning to remote education and work; construction costs have increased; our seniors are opting to stay home longer in lieu of moving to assisted living centers; and out west, Coloradans are moving to Nebraska because the Californians are invading Colorado.
So where do we go from here? Here are a few ideas:
We must protect existing investments in neighborhoods. The infrastructure and homes that make up these neighborhoods are already bought and paid for, but some parts of every Nebraska community that have fallen into disrepair. When this happens, the condition spreads much like a virus throughout the community. This happens for two reasons: lower expectations via a reverse “keeping up with the Joneses” effect and a barrier to new investment. As a result, our housing stock deteriorates more quickly than if it were properly maintained, which compounds the current problem.
We have social contracts — responsibilities expected of us that make our communities function. It can be uncomfortable to hold one another accountable, but it’s necessary. It could be argued that it’s fiscally irresponsible to not do this, because the net effect is ignoring previous community investment and that of responsible neighbors.
Local, state and federal resources are available to help rehabilitate existing homes and neighborhoods, but every carrot needs a stick. To get any help with new housing or new developments, a community should have its house in order with basic codes being enforced and nuisances being addressed. It signals an alignment of values and a safe place for new investment. I dislike being told what to do, but I go to dentist and eat vegetables every now and to prevent future issues. Our communities must do the same.
We must find additional money to invest in this effort. The state has wisely invested in workforce housing programs and is currently sitting on some federal CARES Act moneys that could provide a shot in the arm, but we should dig through the proverbial couch cushions to help fund a long-term housing system.
Here’s a crazy idea: Let’s empower the Board of Educational Lands and Funds to be part of the solution. BELF was created with admirable foresight – two sections of each township in Nebraska were allocated as “School Lands” to support education. BELF currently has a $1.2 billion ag land portfolio. Yes, billion, with a B. Unlike some of the federal forest lands, BELF does a great job of getting competitive lease rates through a benchmarking and bidding process and manages its portfolio well while using the earnings to support Nebraska’s schools.
What if we helped BELF to diversify its portfolio while also supporting the development of additional housing? It would take partners and some minor statutory adjustments, but could be a valuable part of a future system. Even a small portion of its portfolio allocated to housing development could be hugely impactful. Maybe BELF could start by supporting housing for new teachers in our communities. It’s consistent with the mission and would ease the board into the housing world. BELF would be a great addition to a statewide team that already includes the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority, the Department of Economic Development and local economic development organizations.
We must find ways to build housing more efficiently. Scale is often difficult to achieve in homebuilding, especially in rural Nebraska. When a community or developer cannot develop dozens of houses conventionally at once, the cost per square foot and per unit typically go up.
Let’s seed new regional home factories strategically throughout the state to build quality, affordable housing for area communities. Many Nebraska-based companies are successfully building homes off-site and leveraging the advantages of bulk pricing, temperature-controlled environments and an assembly line approach to home construction. Expanding this concept throughout Nebraska would create more affordable housing (and likely fill an Alco or Shopko building that’s still sitting empty). Team up with community colleges and the high school shop class, and we’re on our way to creating a sustainable workforce for the industry.
Without more housing, Nebraska cannot continue to grow. It’s a simple calculation, but building a system to accommodate the state’s current and future housing needs is far more complex. This is a not an issue unique to us, and the states and communities that crack this code going forward are those that will prosper. As a state, we already have considerable resources commendably supporting this cause, but we need to address a decade of underdevelopment while creating a novel system for addressing community housing needs that positions Nebraska for growth over the next decade and longer.
If we continue to focus on finding ways to build more quality homes more efficiently while stewarding previous investments in our communities, I think we’ll be able to crack this code. The results would be a growing state with growing communities, higher home ownership rates and a higher quality of life for our fellow Nebraskans. Maybe this is how Nebraska differentiates itself over the next decade.
Kyle Arganbright is co-founder and executive vice president of Sandhills State Bank, mayor of Valentine, co-founder of Bolo Beer Co. and lover of all things Sandhills.