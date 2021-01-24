Kyle Arganbright: Nebraska should be to beef what Napa is to wine, what Wisconsin is to cheese

During the early, panicked days of the pandemic, some grocery stores in Nebraska ran out of beef. Think about that for a minute. Some people in the Beef State could not buy beef. This should not happen, but it did.

The thing is, Nebraska didn’t really run out of beef. I’ll bet your average ranch house had a couple hundred pounds of beef sitting in a freezer in the basement that the owners couldn’t sell legally if they wanted and plenty of cattle ready to be processed but no place to process them. Nebraska didn’t run out of beef; the beef supply chain broke. It’s been broken for a while, but only those in the cattle industry knew it. The pandemic brought this to light.

Nebraska helped build this supply chain. Maybe Nebraska can help fix it.

The Sand Hills were custom-built for cattle ranching, with clean water and rich grasses. Over the last several generations, the infrastructure has grown to match the natural resources. This has positioned the area to produce world-class cattle, and lots of them. The Sand Hills is home to four of the top cattle-producing counties in the country — heck, Cherry County counts 28 mama cows for every one person.