Kyle Arganbright: Rural Nebraska needs more people more than it needs new jobs

This was supposed to be a column about decentralizing the Nebraska state government and the University of Nebraska, a move that would spread thousands of good, existing jobs equally throughout the state. These are great jobs filled by great people with a statewide purpose, funded by, effectively, every county in Nebraska. After a year where remote work has become commonplace, it seemed timely and impactful. Collectively, it might have been the single greatest job creator rural Nebraska had ever seen.
Then I really thought through the local logistics of this proposal, which proved challenging. Not because of the effectiveness of remote workers, but because rural Nebraska already has unfilled jobs. Lots of them. In Valentine, for instance, we have more available jobs than people to fill them. It’s always been this way to an extent, but it’s especially pronounced post-pandemic.
Over a two-year period beginning at the start of the pandemic, Valentine will add more than 125 jobs through new business starts. Diverse jobs, too — agriculture, retail and tourism. As my friend at The Peppermill says on his marquee, “EVERYONE IN TOWN IS HIRING.” Right now, rural Nebraska needs new people more than new jobs. The biggest current benefit of a decentralized state employee strategy, oddly, would be the potential family members who would come and might be able to fill the open jobs out here.
Economic development has long used jobs as the primary indicator of success. We absolutely need jobs and must continue that push, but maybe we ought to shift focus for a bit to a strategy to attract people. After all, in today’s world, people can bring jobs with them.
This is a moment in time when people are reprioritizing their lives in a unprecedented way. It seems that there are two schools of thought for how people choose where they live — people prioritize careers and go where the opportunity exists, or people prioritize place and work to make a life there. Younger generations are starting to favor the latter.
This shift could really favor rural communities. Sprinkle in a shrinking broadband gap with wholesome people, and this creates a huge opportunity for Nebraska. To capitalize, we must continue making our communities places where people want to be. How do we do it? I’ll share our strategy: quality of life, a system for workforce development and housing. Lots and lots of housing.
Quality of life has always been a buzzword, but it’s difficult to define. A simple way to think about quality of life is that our communities should make it easy for people to be happy and healthy. They should be places that enable activity, spur creativity and encourage social interactions with our neighbors. Strong Main Streets, safe neighborhoods, good schools, access to health care, recreational facilities, parks and trails, child care, medical facilities, cultural hubs, and natural amenities. It can be overwhelming.
Curious where to start? Look at communities that have a little pep in their step and apply these ideas with local flavor. Check out Red Cloud‘s Valley Child Development Center, Gothenburg’s YMCA, North Platte’s Canteen District, Alliance’s Knight Museum. Communities need not break the bank on these investments — it can be done wisely with participation from local donors and statewide partners. But we must continue to show progress.
Workforce development is a very institutional term. Maybe it should just be thought of as an intentional system for helping people improve themselves and their position. New skills, more advanced skills, different skills. This is best accomplished when high schools, postsecondary schools, cities and employers have strong relationships and work together to bridge the gap between employers and potential employees. We must have a local system for helping ourselves, our friends and our neighbors become and remain effective in a fast-moving economy.
Housing has become rural Nebraska’s Achilles’ heel — only five houses are for sale in Valentine right now, and it’s a similar story in most communities throughout Nebraska. We’ve made recent progress on housing in this state, but we must redouble our efforts. We need to attack housing with the same urgency we attacked broadband to quickly bring more quality, affordable and diverse types of housing. Without more housing, our communities cannot grow. This deserves far more conversation than this paragraph, but I’m pretty sure I’m already preaching to the choir.
So let’s rally as Nebraskans to do whatever we can to make our communities the best in the country. We could end up with a growing Mayberry in every corner of the state. Not cookie cutter outposts, but authentic, locally driven communities that are places existing residents want to stay and potential residents want to make home. If we get this right, we won’t even have to ask for those state jobs to be sent out west because the employees will be clamoring for it to happen.
Kyle Arganbright is co-founder and executive vice president of Sandhills State Bank, mayor of Valentine, co-founder of Bolo Beer Co. and lover of all things Sandhills.