Kyle Arganbright: Rural Nebraska needs more people more than it needs new jobs

Workforce development is a very institutional term. Maybe it should just be thought of as an intentional system for helping people improve themselves and their position. New skills, more advanced skills, different skills. This is best accomplished when high schools, postsecondary schools, cities and employers have strong relationships and work together to bridge the gap between employers and potential employees. We must have a local system for helping ourselves, our friends and our neighbors become and remain effective in a fast-moving economy.

Housing has become rural Nebraska’s Achilles’ heel — only five houses are for sale in Valentine right now, and it’s a similar story in most communities throughout Nebraska. We’ve made recent progress on housing in this state, but we must redouble our efforts. We need to attack housing with the same urgency we attacked broadband to quickly bring more quality, affordable and diverse types of housing. Without more housing, our communities cannot grow. This deserves far more conversation than this paragraph, but I’m pretty sure I’m already preaching to the choir.

So let’s rally as Nebraskans to do whatever we can to make our communities the best in the country. We could end up with a growing Mayberry in every corner of the state. Not cookie cutter outposts, but authentic, locally driven communities that are places existing residents want to stay and potential residents want to make home. If we get this right, we won’t even have to ask for those state jobs to be sent out west because the employees will be clamoring for it to happen.

Kyle Arganbright is co-founder and executive vice president of Sandhills State Bank, mayor of Valentine, co-founder of Bolo Beer Co. and lover of all things Sandhills.