Lance Morgan: Buying cigarettes on a reservation might require proof of race

Twenty years ago, we had a shortcut button on our old cash register that was jokingly labeled “White people” and if we pushed that button, the state required we charge a different price. Now because of Form 68, we will likely need to add buttons for “White people,” “Winnebago Indians” and “Others.”

Why is this being done? In the late 1990s, Nebraska sued and settled a lawsuit with the major tobacco companies. Nebraska gets about $40 million per year from the settlement, but it had strings attached. The settlement basically gave Big Tobacco a monopoly and created incentives for Nebraska to protect Big Tobacco’s market share. The settlement also claimed it applied to the Indian tribes even though we weren’t a party to the lawsuit. Years later, Big Tobacco withheld money from Nebraska because the Winnebago Tribe refused to comply with Big Tobacco’s settlement.

Nebraska settled its dispute with Big Tobacco by agreeing to implement this more restrictive race-based tax system. Nebraska is now in bad position. It must weigh alienating a relatively small tribal interest versus the possibility of losing $40 million a year. As a student of history, I don’t really like our chances.

There is a solution that doesn’t require Natives to prove they are Native every time they buy cigarettes on their own reservation. We had this same problem 15 years ago with gas tax. The Winnebago Tribe entered into a tax compact with Nebraska that shares a tribal gas tax that is based on jurisdiction, not race. We have offered this option to the state on several occasions, but Big Tobacco is lurking in the background insisting on the most restrictive racial version, which tribes will be against on principle. I am not exactly shocked you can’t trust Big Tobacco, but I am hopeful that Nebraska and the tribes can reach an agreement that is more 2021 than 1880.

Lance Morgan is a member of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska and the CEO of Ho-Chunk Inc. He is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Harvard Law School.