Lance Morgan: Critical race theory may not have been written for Native Americans, but it still applies

Over the last year or so, I have kept hearing the term critical race theory, but mostly in the context of people who were upset about it being taught in schools. I had a sense of its meaning, but I had to actually Google the term to find out what it meant.

During my research, I realized that I had taken a class in law school called Race and Racism in American Law, by the professor who helped pioneer critical race theory. We obviously talked a lot about how the law and racism were intertwined in many historical contexts, but I honestly don’t remember that term ever being used in class.

In short, critical race theory is a theory that racism was a part of the legal construct of America, and it lives on in various policies and laws that may not be overtly racist but have their origins in some form of racism. In total, those policies and laws hurt the current opportunities of some Americans today.

I run the Winnebago Tribe’s development company. I am very familiar with how the law limits the tribe’s economic and political opportunities. I didn’t have a name for what had happened to tribes, but critical race theory sure sounds like it applies to our situation.

The primary foundations of federal Indian law were laid down in the 1880s: We didn’t have any lawyers, but we had lots of land and had very little military power left. This was a bad combination and led to the development of a legal system that was designed to exploit our resources, take our land, and marginalize our rights.

Critical race theory wasn’t really developed referring to tribal interests, but the concept isn’t a theory in our world. Tribes still live under these racist-era legal precedents. It is real and it explains how it is still so hard for tribes and tribal people to escape the cycle of repression, exploitation and poverty.

Several years ago in a court hearing, I was asked by an opposing lawyer if I had permission from the federal government to leave the reservation for the hearing that day. He was quoting a dormant federal law from the late 19th century the required I get permission from the federal government to travel off reservation. My answer to the question almost got me declared in contempt of court.

There really isn’t much hope for overhauling the entire legal system to help tribes or other minority groups. The established power base has too much to lose, and I can tell you from hard experience that we have never been important enough to win the political influence game. I must admit it would be nice if the tribe could gerrymander something for once to help us achieve or maintain some political power.

Banning critical race theory from being taught is silly and seems like the latest in a long line of politically manufactured culture war issues. Call me a skeptic, but I suspect this issue becoming prominent overnight wasn’t an accident. It was likely an invention of politics. Some paid political strategist decided to create a social issue that would stimulate their base, create outrage and manipulate people in subtle ways to encourage underlying racial divisions.

Let’s at least be honest with ourselves, critical race theory isn’t a theory. It is what happened and is still impacting people’s lives. However, there doesn’t really need to be a modern day bad guy to teach it. No one was alive in the 19th century when the foundations of these things were being established. Maybe we should call it non-critical race theory and change the focus to understanding our history. Then use that understanding to strive for a truly equal opportunity society for all Americans.

Lance Morgan is a member of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska and the CEO of Ho-Chunk Inc. He is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Harvard Law School.