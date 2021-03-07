Lance Morgan: Deb Haaland gives tribes a long-overdue seat at the table

The Bureau of Indian Affairs is part of the Department of the Interior. While many tribal members have headed the Bureau of Indian Affairs, no tribal member has ever been a Cabinet secretary, let alone interior secretary.

Rep. Haaland’s appointment is not without some controversy. During her confirmation hearings, several senators with mining and oil and gas industries in their states were on the verge of browbeating her during their questioning. She was composed and professional, but the whole thing was uncomfortable to watch. The image of these older white men representing their states’ economic interests by attempting to strong-arm a Native woman fell just short of triggering of past trauma for natives. I actually yelled at the TV while it was on CSPAN — a first for me.

The whole point of the controversy was that the senators assumed that because Rep. Haaland was a Native American, she would be against energy development. Natives are not against energy development per se. A significant portion of our country’s natural resources are located on tribal lands, and energy development is a very important industry for tribes all throughout our country. This is especially true in the West and Alaska.