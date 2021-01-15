Lance Morgan: Federal control of tribal land entrenches poverty, but Winnebagos rise above

I have worked as a lawyer and CEO for the Winnebago Tribe for most of my professional career. One of the most common complaints I have heard during that time from non-Indians in our area is that the tribe does not pay property taxes. This has been the excuse for withholding a variety of local services from our community over the years.
Most tribal land is held in a federal trust land status, which restricts the state government from imposing property taxes. The trust land system was set up in the 1880s because the state governments had been abusing the property tax system to take tribal land.
Most people know tribal members suffer from poverty, but they do not understand why tribes have been so poor for so long. Establishing trust land stopped tax-oriented land seizures, but it had a terrible side effect for tribes. It essentially froze the tribes’ primary economic asset — their land. In the case of the Winnebago Tribe, trust land is the leading reason we have been subjected to seven generations of abject poverty.
Local critics of tribes only see that we do not pay property taxes on trust land and worry we are not paying our fair share. However, if you examine trust land from a tribal viewpoint it may change your perspective. Trust land prevents tribes from using property taxes to fund their own tribal governments. Tribes have been reduced to begging for funding from the federal and state governments to pay for their roads, schools or economic developments.
Trust land also cannot be used as collateral. Trust land killed homeownership because tribal members could not get a home mortgage on trust land. It also killed tribal members’ ability to farm because they could not use their own land as collateral to borrow money to plant their crops. Trust land killed entrepreneurship because aspiring businesspeople could not leverage their homes or land to fund a start-up.
Tribes did not ask for trust land. It was supposed to be a 20-year stopgap measure to prevent abusive land seizures, but it still persists today as a major economic impediment to growth.
This cycle of poverty was broken by the Winnebago Tribe when it opened a small casino near Sloan, Iowa, in the 1992. The tribe used some of its new proceeds to start the company I run, Ho-Chunk Inc.
Ho-Chunk Inc. is one of the entities behind the Keep the Money in Nebraska campaign that authorized gaming for the Nebraska horse racing tracks. Our economic studies predict that our efforts will produce about $100 million in state tax revenue, of which approximately $70 million will go into a newly established state property tax relief fund.
Ho-Chunk Inc. does pay large amounts of property taxes on land not in trust status and for land off the tribe’s reservation. I used to push back on local critics by pointing out that our economic growth actually made us one of the largest property taxpayers in our local area. I now cannot wait to point out that the Winnebago Tribe will now indirectly be the largest property taxpayer in the entire state of Nebraska.
I tend to be optimistic about the Winnebago Tribe’s future, but I have to admit that I never saw this one coming. In one generation, the Winnebago Tribe has evolved out of extreme poverty by leveraging a small casino to build a large corporate entity, which will soon be the largest property taxpayer in the state. You really cannot make this stuff up. As they say: “Only in (Native) America.”
Lance Morgan is a member of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska and the CEO of Ho-Chunk Inc. He is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Harvard Law School.