Lance Morgan: Federal control of tribal land entrenches poverty, but Winnebagos rise above

Trust land also cannot be used as collateral. Trust land killed homeownership because tribal members could not get a home mortgage on trust land. It also killed tribal members’ ability to farm because they could not use their own land as collateral to borrow money to plant their crops. Trust land killed entrepreneurship because aspiring businesspeople could not leverage their homes or land to fund a start-up.

Tribes did not ask for trust land. It was supposed to be a 20-year stopgap measure to prevent abusive land seizures, but it still persists today as a major economic impediment to growth.

This cycle of poverty was broken by the Winnebago Tribe when it opened a small casino near Sloan, Iowa, in the 1992. The tribe used some of its new proceeds to start the company I run, Ho-Chunk Inc.

Ho-Chunk Inc. is one of the entities behind the Keep the Money in Nebraska campaign that authorized gaming for the Nebraska horse racing tracks. Our economic studies predict that our efforts will produce about $100 million in state tax revenue, of which approximately $70 million will go into a newly established state property tax relief fund.