Lance Morgan: For 50 years, the Winnebago have fought the legal theft of its Iowa land

What if the federal government took your land, paid your neighbor for the land it just took from you, then let your neighbor use it? That is bad enough, but what if your ancestors already paid for that land with their lives and despair? The average American would lose their mind and could not even conceive of this happening to them, but this is exactly what is happening right now to the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska.

Most people know that tribes did not exactly get a fair deal when it comes to the land in our country. The Winnebago Tribe once held a large portion of Wisconsin and Northern Illinois. The ceded land now includes the cities of Chicago, Milwaukee, Madison, and Green Bay.

Between the 1830s and 1860s, the Winnebago Tribe was forced to sign a series of one-sided treaties, but had finally found a home in the rich farming land of southern Minnesota. However, in 1863, the Winnebago people were forced by the military to leave our home after the Sioux had an uprising in the state. We aren’t the Sioux and did not have anything to do with the uprising, but that really didn’t matter. The land we occupied was very valuable and coveted by non-Indian farmers. The uprising became a pretext to take our land.