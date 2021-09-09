Lance Morgan: How Ho-Chunk grew and is investing in building communities

Along the way, we learned a few things about building in tough places. When we purchased the 200 acres in South Sioux City, it was a major step for us and raised a few eyebrows. South Sioux City is now a predominately Hispanic community. I had several people question whether building a high-end development would work. I can report that it is working. Our residents represent the entire spectrum in our community, with more than half of our homeowners and apartment residents representing a minority group.

This is America — groups arrive, work hard and then thrive. In the recent census, about 22% of Nebraska represents a minority group. We have always viewed these populations as an opportunity to grow our company.

I want to share a few small examples of what we do to help our communities. On the reservation, we give away housing lots. We build houses at cost and provide tribal members with up to $65,000 in down payment assistance. In Omaha, we remodeled some townhouses and rent them at about one-third of market value to people transitioning from chemical dependency treatment. We recently met with members of a grassroots Nigerian group in South Sioux City who wanted help purchasing a community and day care center. We bought the building and leased it to them to match their budget. We also recently agreed to price some of our newest housing units well below market to help lower income elderly people.