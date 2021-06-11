Lance Morgan: It's been a long path for Nebraska recognition of Native-owned corporations

Since we started the gaming expansion, something strange has been going on. We won a Nebraska Supreme Court case, which shocked us as much as anybody. We won the election despite some overtly negative campaigning. We even recently had state legislation passed by a wide margin, which helped clarify some aspects of gaming expansion.

Like it or not, we have stumbled into the mainstream of Nebraska commerce. I went to a public meeting recently. We were seeking tax-increment financing for help with some infrastructure in Omaha. It was a little controversial because it was for a gaming establishment, but anyone who drives down near the proposed facility knows we are going to need to work on Q Street and surrounding public infrastructure to make it safer and more convenient for people to visit the area.

Public infrastructure is exactly the kind of role that this program was designed to stimulate. However, a few anti-gambling people were there objecting to our application. One of my team told me they heard a comment from an objector about the “greedy Indians.” What?

I had thought I had heard it all when it came to insults about tribes. We have been described as poor, lazy and alcoholics, but we have never been considered greedy. Now that I think about it, I suspect no group has been more generous to this country than Natives.