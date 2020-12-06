Lance Morgan: Native Americans heard by Democrats but have economic leeway under GOP

There are only about 5 million Native Americans in the United States. However, tribal entities control approximately 82 million acres of land in the lower 48 states and Alaska. A lot of the land is rich in natural resources. This combination of small population and large resource-rich land holdings has complicated the tribal relationship with the federal government since the moment our country was formed.

Our small population limits our political power. Only a handful of states — Oklahoma, Alaska, New Mexico, Arizona and South Dakota — have sizeable enough native populations to really be a political force. Only about 17,000 Native Americans live in Nebraska, which is less than 1% of the state’s population.

When our country was formed, tribes controlled most of the land and were a formidable opponent. As the country grew, tribal influence diminished greatly. However, during recent decades, tribes have made a big comeback economically and politically. Tribes now pay more attention to what happens politically, especially in presidential elections, because they can dramatically shift how we are treated.