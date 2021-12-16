Lance Morgan: Nebraska must be smart about what casino operations it allows

There is a problem, though. Earlier this year, several new tracks were proposed. At some point, a few tracks might make sense in areas of the state that don’t have any representation, but tracks proposed in Bellevue and York are problematic for several reasons.

The big three tracks are in Omaha, Lincoln and Grand Island. These are tracks that have kept the racing industry alive and are the tracks that will lead the revival of the industry. It is important to understand that these tracks are owned by benevolent horse associations, not individuals or large corporations.

Individually owned tracks proposed in Bellevue and York are just opportunists trying to get a free ride on the hard work of the existing tracks. If new horse tracks are built in those cities, it will greatly diminish the gaming revenue at the big three tracks. If the market is divided into small slices, the existing tracks will then have to scale back before they even have started construction. These smaller facilities will have trouble competing with the casinos in Iowa and other surrounding states, which will defeat one of the original premises of the Keep the Money in Nebraska campaign.