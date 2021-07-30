Lance Morgan: The tragedies of Indian boarding schools are myriad -- and still being revealed

At the schools, the children were taught the basics, including trade skills for boys and domestic skills for girls. The use of tribal language, religion and customs were severely punished, and every other kind of abuse imaginable was common. I do not want to dwell on the abuses because it is hard to even think about thousands of helpless Native children far from home with no parental support being indoctrinated into the dominant culture by a system based on punishment.

The legacy of these boarding school lives on today. Children often never visited home during their entire time at the boarding schools. When they did come home, they returned to poverty, discrimination and lack of opportunity. These children did not belong anywhere. They did not speak their traditional language and had trouble meshing back into their tribal culture. They were not accepted by the dominant culture either. The result was often hopelessness and alcoholism, which lead to generations of broken homes and troubled lives.