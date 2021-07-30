Lance Morgan: The tragedies of Indian boarding schools are myriad — and still being revealed

Controversy and anger have arisen recently in Canada around finding almost 1,000 unmarked graves of Native children at two boarding schools. This story is still being written, with almost certainly more graves to be found. Unfortunately, this issue is not limited to Canada.
Recently, a group of young Rosebud Sioux tribal members where assigned the task of bringing back the remains of nine tribal children who had died more than 100 years ago at the Carlisle Indian School in Pennsylvania. This group stopped near Sioux City for an emotional ceremony honoring their journey. The children were finally laid to rest in their homeland on the Rosebud Sioux reservation in South Dakota.
The federal government started establishing Native American board schools in the late 19th century. The goal was to educate the Native children to help assimilate them into the dominant culture. It is a bit unfair to judge actions from 130 years ago with a modern moral lens, but I am willing to assume the goal of educating young people was meant to be a positive.
Regardless of the intentions of the formation of the Indian boarding schools, the results were undeniably tragic. The unmarked graves of thousands of Native children are only one of many tragedies that played out at both the schools and when the children returned home.
Many children were forcibly taken to boarding schools by the government. Other Native families chose to send children to the schools to escape the desperate poverty that resulted from being forced onto reservations. I know many people from my grandparents’ generation who went to boarding schools because their parents could not afford to feed and clothe them.
At the schools, the children were taught the basics, including trade skills for boys and domestic skills for girls. The use of tribal language, religion and customs were severely punished, and every other kind of abuse imaginable was common. I do not want to dwell on the abuses because it is hard to even think about thousands of helpless Native children far from home with no parental support being indoctrinated into the dominant culture by a system based on punishment.
The legacy of these boarding school lives on today. Children often never visited home during their entire time at the boarding schools. When they did come home, they returned to poverty, discrimination and lack of opportunity. These children did not belong anywhere. They did not speak their traditional language and had trouble meshing back into their tribal culture. They were not accepted by the dominant culture either. The result was often hopelessness and alcoholism, which lead to generations of broken homes and troubled lives.
This kind of historical trauma is still flowing through our community and is a hard to cycle to break. I think understanding what happened is important. However, my personal anger about what happened does not change much for our community. Making people feel pity for us does not feed or house our people. Waiting for the federal government to save us has not exactly worked either. I choose to spend all my time focused on trying to find ways to be successful so that we can address our own problems with our own solutions using our own capital.
We have a saying inside our tribal company when it comes to community development: “In order to do one thing, you have to do everything.”
There are so many broken elements to our world that only a concerted tribal effort focused on addressing our unique housing, educational, health and emotional needs will work.
The boarding schools are a tough legacy to overcome, but our successful reawakening economically and culturally will be the only way break the negative cycle left over from the boarding school era.
Lance Morgan is a member of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska and the CEO of Ho-Chunk Inc. He is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Harvard Law School.