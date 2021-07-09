Laura Ebke: Condo collapses and the role of (small) government 245 years after our founding

The 4th of July is a favorite holiday for libertarians, no matter their political party affiliation. For many, it represents a time when people weren’t afraid to tell the world’s superpower to take a flying leap and leave them alone.

From taxation without representation to the quartering of troops in private homes, the colonists of 1776 had some legitimate gripes against their ruling country. They were ready to go it alone with weak state governments and a virtually nonexistent national government until the Constitution replaced the Articles of Confederation in 1789. And they were willing to fight to do that.

There are great stories of American servicemembers traveling around the world — at least since World War I — fighting and sacrificing to protect the American way of life and try to relieve the suffering of others in the face of oppressive governments.

But what about today, here at home? We libertarians (or even “small government conservatives” or “stay out of my personal life social liberals”) have to ask ourselves whether we want minimal government in all areas of our lives. Do we think that the free market can always solve the problem or that we can figure everything out on our own? Do we believe that the government is always wrong (or is it just often inept)? Can spontaneous order actually occur in a society as diverse as ours?