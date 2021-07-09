Laura Ebke: Condo collapses and the role of (small) government 245 years after our founding

The 4th of July is a favorite holiday for libertarians, no matter their political party affiliation. For many, it represents a time when people weren’t afraid to tell the world’s superpower to take a flying leap and leave them alone.
From taxation without representation to the quartering of troops in private homes, the colonists of 1776 had some legitimate gripes against their ruling country. They were ready to go it alone with weak state governments and a virtually nonexistent national government until the Constitution replaced the Articles of Confederation in 1789. And they were willing to fight to do that.
There are great stories of American servicemembers traveling around the world — at least since World War I — fighting and sacrificing to protect the American way of life and try to relieve the suffering of others in the face of oppressive governments.
But what about today, here at home? We libertarians (or even “small government conservatives” or “stay out of my personal life social liberals”) have to ask ourselves whether we want minimal government in all areas of our lives. Do we think that the free market can always solve the problem or that we can figure everything out on our own? Do we believe that the government is always wrong (or is it just often inept)? Can spontaneous order actually occur in a society as diverse as ours?
I’ve been thinking about the role of government quite a bit lately, as stories about the collapse of the Champlain Towers condo in Florida have shown up in my newsfeed. Who is at fault? Or is it “just one of those things” that happen that we have to live with?
One assumes that even in 1981, there were building codes and inspections, so the building was probably built to code (and hopefully safe) at the start. A structural engineer’s report, completed in 2018 at the request of the condominium board and filed with the city, showed recommendations for immediate repairs to ensure the structural integrity of the building into the future. Still, those recommendations were ignored, and the city building official who reviewed the report and met with the condo board said that the “building is in very good shape.”
In 2020 and as recently as April of this year, more reports suggested that repairs were becoming more urgent. Indeed, in April, the condo board did propose a special assessment of $15 million to pay for major structural repairs to the building, which “could have been done or planned for in years gone by,” according to a letter to residents.
Is private interest and cooperation enough in matters of public safety and shared resources? I’m not so sure that it can be, or whether that’s something that even those of us who believe the government is too big want it to be 245 years after the Declaration of Independence.
Life was different then. People got sick because the water was contaminated. It was rare for homes or any building to be taller than two stories. Vehicles were horse-drawn carriages, not 1.5-ton motorized metal traveling at 60-plus miles per hour. We’ve grown accustomed to almost-always-safe drinking water, and stoplights, and speed limits that slow people down when passing by our kids’ schools. And, whether we acknowledge it or not, we depend on building codes and inspections to set minimum standards for construction to minimize danger.
The collapsed towers show a failure on by earlier condo boards to address the problems when brought to their attention, and inattentiveness by the city government to the report, which suggested significant issues three years ago. Both private and public entities failed to protect the owners of condos in the building from the disaster.
But our society is larger and more interdependent than it was in 1776 for things that are a “common good.” Maybe the challenge for liberty in 2021 is recognizing that it will never be the way it used to be and that somehow, we need to adapt the ideas of liberty found in the Declaration of Independence to the much-changed society we live in today.
Laura Ebke is a wife, mother of three, and grandma of one. A lifelong Nebraskan who has lived in Crete more than 25 years, she has a doctorate in political science from the University of Nebraska, serves as senior fellow at the Platte Institute and previously served four years in the Nebraska Legislature and 12 years on the Crete school board.