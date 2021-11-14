Laura Ebke: Here's a place to soften our post-social rhetoric and reconnect to community

The local hardware store. In Crete, it’s an Ace Hardware, run by Dan the Hardware Man and a group of employees who know where everything is. If you need it and Dan doesn’t have it, he’ll get it for you very quickly. That includes the ability to rent all sorts of tools that many people would only use once. That’s great local service, for sure.
I rarely go to the hardware store, though — my husband spends enough time there for both of us. My visits typically come when he’s in the middle of a project, very messy and in need of one specific thing (or when it’s time to get paint — color of paint is usually my job). Note: Another great thing about our hardware store is that when you buy paint there, they keep track of the color and the room you’re going to put it in. So, if you toss that paint bucket but then need to touch up a wall in a year or two, they’ve got you covered.
I recently took a few days off, concurrent with some time that my husband had off, and ended up walking through the hardware store with him as we contemplated some work we need to do around the house (we got a new faucet set for the kitchen sink, grabbed some paint color samples, and ordered some new flooring we’ll to put in soon).
I discovered why my husband seldom makes a “quick trip” to the hardware store: That’s where people are not only buying hardware but also talking about all of the things going on in the community. If you run into the right person, you’ve got things to catch up on — “how’s Mr. Smith doing these days?” or “Would the Boy Scouts be interested in partnering with the American Legion on a project to raise some money?” or “What would be the chance of Rotary helping with the Breakfast with Santa?”
It became clear that I’m not the typical hardware store shopper — I’m a buyer, interested in getting in and out of most stores as quickly as I can. But life slowed down in the hardware store. People took time to chat, to share in community, to provide a little gentle ribbing about standing in the way of finding the nuts and bolts someone was looking for. The ambience was very different from our quick swing through one of the “big box” home improvement stores in Lincoln the previous weekend as we were beginning our quest for the right floor covering.
Many years ago, my father-in-law caught up on all the local gossip in Daykin by hitting the “country store” for coffee with other retired folks. The apartment building where my mom lives in Fairbury has a small kitchen in the basement where residents (and friends) gather in the morning to chat over coffee. When I was campaigning for the Legislature in 2014, my campaign staff and I looked for local joints where people regularly gathered for coffee in the mornings, and I’d stop by and just listen.
In many ways — and the pandemic has probably exacerbated this further — many of us live in a post-social world. Too many people think that life on (anti)social media is real life, and that results in people who are angry with each other and who think that everything must be a fight. But the hardware stores and coffee shops and church fellowship times and talking over the fence to the neighbor demonstrate that we can still talk with one another (even if we disagree) and work cooperatively.
We might all be happier and get a better sense of balance if we slowed down, had coffee with our friends, and hung out at the hardware store.
Laura Ebke is a wife, mother of three and grandma of one. A lifelong Nebraskan who has lived in Crete for more than 25 years, she has a doctorate in political science from the University of Nebraska, serves as senior fellow at the Platte Institute and previously served four years in the Nebraska Legislature and 12 years on the Crete school board.