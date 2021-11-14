Laura Ebke: Here's a place to soften our post-social rhetoric and reconnect to community

The local hardware store. In Crete, it’s an Ace Hardware, run by Dan the Hardware Man and a group of employees who know where everything is. If you need it and Dan doesn’t have it, he’ll get it for you very quickly. That includes the ability to rent all sorts of tools that many people would only use once. That’s great local service, for sure.

I rarely go to the hardware store, though — my husband spends enough time there for both of us. My visits typically come when he’s in the middle of a project, very messy and in need of one specific thing (or when it’s time to get paint — color of paint is usually my job). Note: Another great thing about our hardware store is that when you buy paint there, they keep track of the color and the room you’re going to put it in. So, if you toss that paint bucket but then need to touch up a wall in a year or two, they’ve got you covered.

I recently took a few days off, concurrent with some time that my husband had off, and ended up walking through the hardware store with him as we contemplated some work we need to do around the house (we got a new faucet set for the kitchen sink, grabbed some paint color samples, and ordered some new flooring we’ll to put in soon).