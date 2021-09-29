Laura Ebke: Lawmakers should look at amending Nebraska Constitution to enlarge Legislature

Fall is in the air, as is political gamesmanship. Fortunately, there are no elections to look forward to in November this year, but for those paying attention, the Nebraska Legislature has been in special session, holding hearings and debating district lines following last year’s census. For those haven’t been watching, the big disputes have been over where to draw the lines for congressional and legislative districts.
When I was a kid, my hometown of Fairbury was still firmly planted in the 1st Congressional District, along with most of the eastern third of Nebraska, including Lincoln. The 3rd District boundary ran mostly north and south roughly through Hastings. The 2nd Congressional District was anchored by Douglas County and consisted of most of three or four counties on either side of the Omaha area, running along the Missouri River on their eastern borders.
The lines have changed quite a lot in the last 40 years, with Fairbury getting drawn into the 3rd District after the 1980 Census, and that district now spanning the breadth of Nebraska, from the Panhandle to the Missouri River. The 3rd District is one of the geographically largest non-statewide congressional districts in the country. (Wyoming, Alaska and Montana are among the states that have single at-large members of the House of Representatives, so technically, their congressional districts are larger than Nebraska’s 3rd.)
The redrawing of the lines after each decennial census is unavoidable; populations change, and congressional and legislative districts must be redrawn to assure that each district has roughly the same number of people. The process is charged politically, and in Nebraska, the population shifts to urban areas result in loss of political power for those in rural areas. With each census, not only does the traditionally rural 3rd Congressional District get bigger, but our state legislative districts in rural areas grow in geographic size and sometimes, when the rural/urban shift reaches a tipping point, the rural areas flip a seat to urban Nebraska. It’s all about where the population is and keeping close to the same numbers of people in each district, because legislators represent people, not land.
Nebraska’s Constitution caps the size of the Unicameral at 50 members (we’ve got 49 authorized now). Little can be done for this round of redistricting to expand the size, but legislators in the next decade ought to be looking ahead to the 2030 Census. Lines will still be drawn based on near-equal population, but we should consider increasing the size of the Legislature.
With 49 members of the Legislature, current population requires that each district be around 40,000 people. If we increased the number of legislators authorized (by constitutional amendment) to 53, the population each legislator would serve would be closer to 37,000; increase it to 59, we’d be closer to 33,000. Yes, that would mean more urban senators as well as rural. But it would also mean that all senators would represent fewer people and that some of the space of rural districts in the state could be tightened and more manageable for representatives, theoretically making them more accountable to their constituents.
While we’re at it, why not increase the size of Congress? That could be done through legislation. The framers of the Constitution thought that each congressional district should represent about 30,000 people. Right now, those numbers exceed 750,000 because Congress capped membership at 435 in the early 20th century. Aside from members of India’s parliament, U.S. House members represent more people per seat than any other legislative body in the world.
If we want a representative form of government that represents us, a bigger body of people representing fewer citizens would be a good place to start.
Laura Ebke is a wife, mother of three, and grandma of one. A lifelong Nebraskan who has lived in Crete more than 25 years, she has a doctorate in political science from the University of Nebraska, serves as senior fellow at the Platte Institute and previously served four years in the Nebraska Legislature and 12 years on the Crete school board.