Laura Ebke: Lawmakers should look at amending Nebraska Constitution to enlarge Legislature

Fall is in the air, as is political gamesmanship. Fortunately, there are no elections to look forward to in November this year, but for those paying attention, the Nebraska Legislature has been in special session, holding hearings and debating district lines following last year’s census. For those haven’t been watching, the big disputes have been over where to draw the lines for congressional and legislative districts.

When I was a kid, my hometown of Fairbury was still firmly planted in the 1st Congressional District, along with most of the eastern third of Nebraska, including Lincoln. The 3rd District boundary ran mostly north and south roughly through Hastings. The 2nd Congressional District was anchored by Douglas County and consisted of most of three or four counties on either side of the Omaha area, running along the Missouri River on their eastern borders.

The lines have changed quite a lot in the last 40 years, with Fairbury getting drawn into the 3rd District after the 1980 Census, and that district now spanning the breadth of Nebraska, from the Panhandle to the Missouri River. The 3rd District is one of the geographically largest non-statewide congressional districts in the country. (Wyoming, Alaska and Montana are among the states that have single at-large members of the House of Representatives, so technically, their congressional districts are larger than Nebraska’s 3rd.)