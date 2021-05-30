Laura Ebke: Learning about each other -- and seeing our whole faces -- once again

On Saturday night, we had our six-senior party. People I hadn’t seen for a year (and others whose faces below the nose I hadn’t seen) walked into the event center to acknowledge our kids, to sit around tables seating six to eight others, to eat cupcakes and to have extended conversations. The venue was packed, and more than a few of us noted how odd it seemed to be in a room with that many people whose full faces we could see. Not a mask in sight.

On Sunday afternoon at graduation, masks were largely absent, as well. Although attendees were limited to six per student, the Crete High class of 2021 had 150-some. Do the math, which comes to over 1,000 on that gymnasium floor, with only a handful wearing masks.

The CDC’s guidelines are for those who are fully vaccinated. Do we think that everyone attending the party, or graduation, without masks was fully vaccinated? Probably not, but I think this points to a couple of things about Nebraskans generally and folks in Crete specifically.