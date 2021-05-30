Laura Ebke: Learning about each other -- and seeing our whole faces -- once again

I have friends who — a year ago — believed that masking recommendations, followed by mask mandates, were part of a plan to “permanently” make us wear masks. No matter how much I tried to convince them that this would be temporary, I couldn’t get through to them. On a recent weekend, I was proven right, and I think we’re learning something about ourselves and our fellow Nebraskans in all of this.
Crete’s schools were in-person, full-time for everyone, beginning at the usual time in late August. Some other moms of high school seniors and I decided that we should start planning a party for our sons last fall, so we reserved an event space in town and crossed our fingers that we’d be able to have the event in May.
Our kids (and their teachers and school staff) wore masks to school every day and performed in plays and even choir concerts covered, and school went on without a hitch. My son didn’t complain once about wearing a mask.
Then, the CDC announced new mask guidelines, and the flood gates opened! On Thursday evening following the CDC announcement, a recorded call from the school said that effective at 1:45 on Friday, all Crete Public Schools locations would be “mask optional.” Admittedly the schools were dismissed for the year on Friday at 1:35, but it was serendipitous to be closing the door on the school year and the school masking at the same time. The message also noted that this policy included Sunday’s commencement ceremony in the gymnasium.
On Saturday night, we had our six-senior party. People I hadn’t seen for a year (and others whose faces below the nose I hadn’t seen) walked into the event center to acknowledge our kids, to sit around tables seating six to eight others, to eat cupcakes and to have extended conversations. The venue was packed, and more than a few of us noted how odd it seemed to be in a room with that many people whose full faces we could see. Not a mask in sight.
On Sunday afternoon at graduation, masks were largely absent, as well. Although attendees were limited to six per student, the Crete High class of 2021 had 150-some. Do the math, which comes to over 1,000 on that gymnasium floor, with only a handful wearing masks.
The CDC’s guidelines are for those who are fully vaccinated. Do we think that everyone attending the party, or graduation, without masks was fully vaccinated? Probably not, but I think this points to a couple of things about Nebraskans generally and folks in Crete specifically.
First, most of us try to be considerate of others and comply with expert advice most of the time. While some had legitimate reasons for not wearing masks and others adopted a “this is tyranny” attitude toward wearing a mask, most people in my part of the world tolerated the rules regarding face-covering reasonably well. We didn’t like wearing them, but when we had to get out, we wore them in the interest of community safety.
Second, we were all ready to be done with face coverings. As soon as there was a hint we could go without, most did (including many who haven’t been vaccinated, I’m sure). Does that last point bother me? Not particularly.
By now, if you’re an adult and haven’t gotten the vaccine, you’ve chosen not to (or you weren’t trying very hard). That’s your right, and now that the pandemic seems to be burning itself out here (and those at higher risk have had the chance to be vaccinated), adults can choose the risk they want to assume for themselves.
While we’re just on the leading edge of vaccinating those younger than 18, those in that demographic are generally less impacted if they contract COVID. Presumably, most of their at-risk family members have had the opportunity to get vaccinated.
Rural Nebraskans are community-oriented people who care about neighbors while at the same time wanting to be free of government mandates. The last year has stretched our capacities for finding satisfaction in all of those areas. But like many things that stretch, we’re quickly returning to our earlier form.
Laura Ebke is a wife, mother of three, and grandma of one. A lifelong Nebraskan who has lived in Crete more than 25 years, she has a doctorate in political science from the University of Nebraska, serves as senior fellow at the Platte Institute and previously served four years in the Nebraska Legislature and 12 years on the Crete school board.