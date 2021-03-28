Laura Ebke: May grace blossom as we emerge from the long COVID winter

The beginnings of the thaw became apparent when I overheard conversations beginning with “I got my second vaccine this week,” followed with fist bumps. Admittedly, most of those in church on Sunday had probably had their vaccine — either because of occupation, age, location (our members are from the broader Crete vicinity, including farmers and others in parts of southwest Lancaster County).

After church, it seemed that there was a bit of reluctance to leave, and while talking in masks isn’t “normal,” there was more-common after-church milling about, with people enjoying one another’s company in a little closer proximity than even a few weeks ago.

Last year at this time, my son’s high school musical was canceled the week before the performance because the schools shut down. This past weekend, we got to see him perform in the title role of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.” Do I wish they could have taken their masks off so that Mom could see his full brilliance? Of course. It’s been a long, hard winter for all of us, but this was another welcome sign of spring in Crete, Nebraska, even with the masks.