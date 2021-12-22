Laura Ebke: Memories flood us this time of year, but we shouldn't idealize the past

I try not to dwell on these things too much, but memories still seem to flood in this time of the year. We were putting up the Christmas tree a few weeks ago, and I made mention (mostly in jest), that it would be neat to have one of those aluminum trees with a light wheel, like my grandparents had through most of my growing up years. And that resulted in me having to go on the internet to find an example of one of these infamous trees. I’m not sure the kids were as enthused about it as I was, but at least they’re now educated.

As we were taking video of some things our granddaughter was doing, I conjured up a memory of my grandmother’s house, and the massive video camera that she pulled out on holidays. Just video (no audio), and while it was handheld, it was a beast compared even to the VHS recorders that we had in our early married life in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s, much less the phones we use to record today.

The older I get, the more memories there are to be triggered, I guess. And this time of the year, the decorations, music, gatherings with family, and even going to church, trigger a sense of reflection about days gone by.