Laura Ebke: Memories flood us this time of year, but we shouldn't idealize the past

It’s that time of the year. For many of us, that time between Thanksgiving and New Year’s represents a period of frantic gift buying and wrapping, and random recollections (both good and bad) from the year that is concluding and the years of our lives.
We moved to Crete 26 years ago. At the time, we had one child and were in our early 30s. We joined a church and made acquaintance with a lot of “older folks.” As I sat in that church last week and looked around the congregation, I reflected on how some of those folks had passed on, but many were still sitting in the pews around us.
Those who were still sitting in the pews who I not that long ago thought of as “older” are currently in their mid-70s and 80s, and it occurred to me that almost all of them were younger when we came to town than we are today.
The perspective of age is odd. When you’re in your teens, 20s and 30s, your parents seem mature in their 40s, 50s and 60s; your grandparents in their 60s, 70s and 80s seem downright ancient. And yet as I complete my last full calendar year in my 50s (my husband crossed over into his 60s this year), I’m not sure — aside from a little arthritis — that I feel (or think) any differently than I did a quarter of a century ago, aside from realizing just how fast time is flying, and how we must appear to the “young families” in our midst.
I try not to dwell on these things too much, but memories still seem to flood in this time of the year. We were putting up the Christmas tree a few weeks ago, and I made mention (mostly in jest), that it would be neat to have one of those aluminum trees with a light wheel, like my grandparents had through most of my growing up years. And that resulted in me having to go on the internet to find an example of one of these infamous trees. I’m not sure the kids were as enthused about it as I was, but at least they’re now educated.
As we were taking video of some things our granddaughter was doing, I conjured up a memory of my grandmother’s house, and the massive video camera that she pulled out on holidays. Just video (no audio), and while it was handheld, it was a beast compared even to the VHS recorders that we had in our early married life in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s, much less the phones we use to record today.
The older I get, the more memories there are to be triggered, I guess. And this time of the year, the decorations, music, gatherings with family, and even going to church, trigger a sense of reflection about days gone by.
One of dangers of this time of year, though, is in idealizing the world that used to be. While many of us who grew up in small-town Nebraska may feel a certain nostalgia for the decorations, or the music being piped on the streets downtown, or even the way people may have seemed nicer, we still have a lot going for us today.
I can catch the mayor when he’s mowing his lawn, or city council members at the hardware store, or school board members when they’re playing Santa for the local youth cabin event. When I go for a walk, people who are checking their mail or getting into their cars stop and say a few pleasant words. These small-town pleasantries aren’t limited to small towns: I’ve been to both Lincoln and Omaha in the last few weeks and heard kind words and seen people pick up dropped items for others.
Singer Andy Williams popularized the notion in song that “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year.” It may be that we in the Midwest must tell ourselves that as we look ahead to a potentially dreary January. Whether it’s wonderful or not, this is a good time for calling up memories, reflecting on the year that has passed and planning for the year ahead. Among my goals for 2022 is trying to focus more on the kindness of today, rather than that which we may idealize nostalgically. If enough of us do that, maybe 2022 will be just a little kinder than 2021 was.
2021 columns by Community Columnist Laura Ebke
Laura Ebke is a wife, mother of three and grandma of one. A lifelong Nebraskan who has lived in Crete for more than 25 years, she has a doctorate in political science from the University of Nebraska, serves as senior fellow at the Platte Institute and previously served four years in the Nebraska Legislature and 12 years on the Crete school board.
