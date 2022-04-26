Laura Ebke: People can find commonality, contentment in live music

There is some debate about the actual line, which has been repeated two different ways, but if my research is correct, William Congreve’s 1697 play “The Mourning Bride” is the original (and probably correct) utterance: “Music has charms to soothe a savage breast.”

Modernity sometimes sees the word “beast” instead of “breast,” but to the extent that both refer to human emotion, either word works.

I’ve been trying to avoid as much political news as possible the past few months. In addition to the usual high-stakes drama that we see in electoral politics, it seems to me that there is a lot of citizen anger out there. I get the bulk emails, I see the flags, I notice the social media postings accusing elected officials of all sorts of evil and I suspect the truth is probably somewhere short of where the most passionate among us suggest.

I’m not a musician. Eight years of piano lessons in my youth were largely wasted on me. I can read music, but I’ve never been a performer. But I am a music appreciator and have supported involvement by my three now-grown children in band and choir through high school and college. The piano, trumpet, drum, guitar and voice lessons that we paid for over the years was money well spent; two of our kids managed to score generous music scholarships to college in addition to their academic scholarships.

As life has shifted to the “new normal,” we’ve found ourselves attending far more music events. Since the first of March, we’ve been to bluegrass, Elton John, college jazz vocal and instrumental concerts and Beethoven with the Lincoln Symphony.

As I’ve looked around the rooms, auditoriums and arenas at these events, I’ve been able to pick out people I know from all points in the political divide. And for an hour or two, we become one community — not worrying about the politics swirling about outside, but merely experiencing the sounds together. And it doesn’t seem to matter what style of music.

The most recent event we attended was the Lincoln Symphony’s performance of Beethoven’s “Ninth Symphony.” Our son was part of Doane University’s choir that blended with Nebraska Wesleyan’s choir and Abendmusik to be a part of the symphonic event. It was a tremendous performance — both from the symphony and from the choirs.

Something struck me at the end of the fourth — and final — movement.

Most who know concert etiquette know that the audience doesn’t typically start clapping until the conductor drops his arms, signifying the end of the piece.

More than one person has been embarrassed at the end of a movement when they start clapping while the orchestra is turning pages.

This piece was familiar to many in the audience, and though the audience had been patiently holding applause, when the last note rung out — before the conductor had lowered his arms — the audience rose, almost in unison and began clapping and shouting “Bravo!” enthusiastically. I didn’t put a timer on it, but I think the applause lasted nearly 10 minutes.

As the conductor bowed, the performers all stood and the choral conductors came on stage. And then it continued after the conductor left the stage, and then returned for another bow and hugs with some of his performers. As an audience, we were touched.

A social media post from the Crete High School band department made an exciting announcement a few days ago. I was on the school board when we built the current high school and our band room was designed with the ambitious goal of having something like 120 students in the band at one time.

Within a few years, we exceeded that number and our directors had to get creative in arranging chairs, in breaking out for sectional rehearsals, etc.

There are 165 high school students signed up for band next year and the band program will be offering two band opportunities — a “by rehearsal” symphonic wind ensemble and the traditional band — with the idea that if they divide them up, they will be able to continue to offer band opportunities to everyone without running out of space. More students in band mean more parents and grandparents at band concerts and more opportunities for us to come together — at least in our own community.

We all need more live music. Music that can take us away from the world for a few hours and music that can bring widely disparate people together for a time.

Laura Ebke is a wife, mother of three and grandma of one. A lifelong Nebraskan who has lived in Crete for more than 25 years, she has a doctorate in political science from the University of Nebraska, serves as senior fellow at the Platte Institute and previously served four years in the Nebraska Legislature and 12 years on the Crete school board.