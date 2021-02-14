Laura Ebke: Shaped by agrarian roots, we work to grow modern communities

My siblings and I were the second generation of Fairbury High School graduates — both my mom and dad grew up there, as well. Hence, perhaps you wonder about my earlier reference to butchers and veterinarians. My maternal grandfather owned a grocery store that became a small meat processor in the late ’60s or early ’70s, and my paternal grandfather was that small-town veterinarian.

I could tell lots of stories — about how I married my high school sweetheart at 19 (40 years ago this coming May), how we struggled through the tough times as I helped work him through college and then medical school, before returning to college myself to finish up my bachelor’s, and then a master’s, and finally — when we settled back in a town less than 50 miles from where we started — my doctorate in political science. Maybe some of those stories will sneak in from time to time.