Laura Ebke: To grow Nebraska's smaller cities and towns, we must listen to young people

There’s nothing we can do about drawing the lines this year. Rural Nebraska is going to lose even more power in the State Capitol. But do six- to 12-county districts have to become the norm? Is the urbanization of Nebraska inevitable? I don’t think it has to be.

The numbers we really ought to be looking at for the future, I think, are the changes in the “voting-age population” in the counties. Increases in the voting-age population probably indicate that your population is getting younger overall, and decreases in that population probably suggest that the population is getting older.

If my 18-year-old moves away from Crete to go to school and never comes back, that’s not only a net loss in the voting-age population, but it’s a net loss in terms of population that can help to increase the population of the area through raising families.

The good news for rural Nebraska is this: The Nebraska Youth Survey, a report carried out by the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s Center for Public Affairs Research last year, showed us what high school students thought about their Greater Nebraska communities.