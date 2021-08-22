Laura Ebke: To grow Nebraska's smaller cities and towns, we must listen to young people

The 2020 decennial census numbers are in, and The World-Herald has provided us with data to peruse online. I guess there are no big surprises, but maybe some things that we Nebraskans (especially those in rural Nebraska) need to keep in mind.
Three counties in the state had double-digit growth over 2010’s numbers: Sarpy, Douglas, and Lancaster. Twenty-one other counties showed some growth (although counties like my home of Saline County showed a .6% growth, with 92 new residents), and counties smaller than Saline showed larger percentage growth (like Johnson, at 1.4%) with fewer actual gains (73 added souls in Johnson County).
Most of the counties that had high single-digit growth were either already population centers (like Buffalo, Hall and Platte Counties) or counties bordering on one of the “big 3” (like Saunders, Cass and Seward Counties).
What about the 69 counties in the state that showed no growth or lost double-digit percentages in population?
The Nebraska Legislature will be meeting in about a month to talk about redistricting. Every 10 years, after the census, legislatures around the country must figure out how to divvy up the political power in the state geographically.
The Supreme Court says that districts must be roughly equal in size. The practical side of that is that what is likely to happen is more of what’s happened in Nebraska in the last 50 years: Legislative districts in rural Nebraska will get bigger geographically to grab up enough people, and more districts carved out in the more populated areas of the state.
There’s nothing we can do about drawing the lines this year. Rural Nebraska is going to lose even more power in the State Capitol. But do six- to 12-county districts have to become the norm? Is the urbanization of Nebraska inevitable? I don’t think it has to be.
The numbers we really ought to be looking at for the future, I think, are the changes in the “voting-age population” in the counties. Increases in the voting-age population probably indicate that your population is getting younger overall, and decreases in that population probably suggest that the population is getting older.
If my 18-year-old moves away from Crete to go to school and never comes back, that’s not only a net loss in the voting-age population, but it’s a net loss in terms of population that can help to increase the population of the area through raising families.
The good news for rural Nebraska is this: The Nebraska Youth Survey, a report carried out by the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s Center for Public Affairs Research last year, showed us what high school students thought about their Greater Nebraska communities.
Many of those students suggested that being a “good place to raise a family” or “family ties” might bring them back to their hometowns. They also told us why they wouldn’t plan to come back after leaving for college or the military: a lack of career opportunities (and ability to make money) topped the reasons, although lack of entertainment in their towns was mentioned frequently, as well.
Smallish communities like Crete (where I live) or Fairbury (where I grew up) may never recapture their 1950s and ’60s glory as commercial hubs. Rural Nebraska has changed, and we’re all more mobile — willing to drive to Lincoln or Omaha (or shop online) for the things that aren’t carried in our communities.
Those who want to see our kids return to our rural communities need to hear what they’re telling us. For many of them, they’re looking for job opportunities, but post-pandemic, many of our kids have figured out that they can do their jobs just about anywhere. What kinds of options are we providing them (and maybe their kids eventually) for entertainment, dining and self-fulfillment?
If small-town Nebraska can figure out how to bring our kids back home after they’ve gone to college or done some time in the military, maybe we can turn the tide on the bleeding of our rural populations to the urban areas and restore a bit of the political power to rural Nebraska. We need to listen to those who are leaving.
Laura Ebke is a wife, mother of three, and grandma of one. A lifelong Nebraskan who has lived in Crete more than 25 years, she has a doctorate in political science from the University of Nebraska, serves as senior fellow at the Platte Institute and previously served four years in the Nebraska Legislature and 12 years on the Crete school board.