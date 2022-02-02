Laura Ebke: We must rebuild a sense of community, take edge off the meanness of politics

I saw a post on social media the other day that said: “If you want to feel old, subtract your current age from your birth year.” I didn’t want to feel old. Still, the year I landed in was during Theodore Roosevelt’s presidency, before Henry Ford started producing the Model T. Just out of curiosity, I did the math with some others in the family. My folks would have been in the early days of the Civil War, my oldest child’s span would have stretched back to Elvis Presley’s release of “Heartbreak Hotel,” and my youngest child would have seen Michael Jordan’s Rookie of the Year season.
While a fun exercise, I think for Americans, this is instructive: None of us is that far separated from significant moments of American history. Doing the same exercise with my grandparents (who would all be 100-plus if living) would have taken them to the presidency of James Monroe (who served in the Washington administration and later helped negotiate the Louisiana Purchase). It doesn’t take much imagination to get us back to the founding era.
I think we need that perspective sometimes. Americans, it seems to me, are unique in our compressed perspective of history. Maybe it makes us more impatient and demanding of change now. Perhaps it makes us less circumspect.
For example, while the exercise takes a British centenarian back near the rule of George III, that’s nowhere close to England’s founding generation. Because of chronological proximity, we can imagine our history in ways that many societies can’t.
Time flies for us all, though, and in my corner of southeast Nebraska, I can’t help but see how much culture has changed in my lifetime — some for the better, but some for the worst.
My eighth-grade English teacher, Mrs. McKinstry, made liberal use of her red pen as she taught us to diagram sentences. At the same time, she was one of the most demanding and delightful teachers I ever had. She was also a dyed-in-the-wool Democrat, and I was a teenage activist in a family of Republicans. I was playing the math game thinking of her the other day (she passed away just over a year ago), and it appears that though she seemed “ancient” to a 14-year-old, she would have been 12 years younger than I am now when I had her in school. That makes me feel old.
At the Jefferson County Fair in 1976, I was on duty at the Republican Party booth, and my former teacher was staffing the Democratic booth. We spent a lot of time chatting — she was not a big Jimmy Carter fan but liked Morris Udall for the presidential nomination. Although we were a Reagan family, we supported President Gerald Ford once he was nominated. Our chats were about politics, and they were pleasant.
People were part of their community and accepted that not everyone would agree on all political things. Still, they treated one another (and elected leaders) with at least a modicum of respect. I thought about the world we’ve created in my lifetime as I drove by a farmhouse the other day. The house had a tall flagpole in front. The flag flying was not an American flag but rather a “F**k Biden” flag.
Politics can be a mean and ugly business, although historically, it seems like most of the meanness has been between the two candidates, or at least during an election year. When flags in rural Nebraska are displaying profanity aimed at a president who has barely been in office for the first year of his four-year term, I wonder what hope we have as a society and whether we can reclaim any level of community again.
I think that we need to stop and think not just about the here and now (or even about what would have been happening 20 or 60, or 100 years ago), but what the future will look like if we continue on the current path.
Take 2022 and add your current age to it. Many of us won’t be here, but what would we like to see our corner of the world look like for our kids and grandkids, and are we contributing to the chances of that happening? It’s time to build a sense of community spirit again.
Laura Ebke is a wife, mother of three and grandma of one. A lifelong Nebraskan who has lived in Crete for more than 25 years, she has a doctorate in political science from the University of Nebraska, serves as senior fellow at the Platte Institute and previously served four years in the Nebraska Legislature and 12 years on the Crete school board.
