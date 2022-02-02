Laura Ebke: We must rebuild a sense of community, take edge off the meanness of politics

Time flies for us all, though, and in my corner of southeast Nebraska, I can’t help but see how much culture has changed in my lifetime — some for the better, but some for the worst.

My eighth-grade English teacher, Mrs. McKinstry, made liberal use of her red pen as she taught us to diagram sentences. At the same time, she was one of the most demanding and delightful teachers I ever had. She was also a dyed-in-the-wool Democrat, and I was a teenage activist in a family of Republicans. I was playing the math game thinking of her the other day (she passed away just over a year ago), and it appears that though she seemed “ancient” to a 14-year-old, she would have been 12 years younger than I am now when I had her in school. That makes me feel old.

At the Jefferson County Fair in 1976, I was on duty at the Republican Party booth, and my former teacher was staffing the Democratic booth. We spent a lot of time chatting — she was not a big Jimmy Carter fan but liked Morris Udall for the presidential nomination. Although we were a Reagan family, we supported President Gerald Ford once he was nominated. Our chats were about politics, and they were pleasant.