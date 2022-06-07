LaVonya Goodwin: Americans are too accustomed to gun violence

As I scrolled through my telephone recently, grappling with the horror of 21 people murdered in an elementary classroom in Uvalde, Texas, my daughter called. It is not unusual for me to hear from her several times a day. We like to talk.

“Mom, I just saw a bunch of police rushing up Ames,” she said.

It is also not unusual for her to call about seeing “a bunch of police” in the neighborhood due to some type of lawless activity. In this case, she and her sister were leaving a beauty supply store, when a man was shot and the police pursued the assailant. It was 7 p.m. in the evening in broad daylight.

I urged them to rush to the nearest safe place. And they did.

As I checked social media (I know where to get reliable information on the internet) I realized that on the other side of town, in South Omaha, an 11-year-old boy, reportedly had a gun at an elementary school — my former elementary school.

“PRAY!!!” I posted. I texted. I prayed, while I texted asking others to pray.

What else could I do? You feel somewhat out of sync when you try to go back to what you were doing after a call like that, but slowly you try to stop checking updates and get your heart to stop racing.

Thankfully, the situation was resolved. No one was injured and the boy was detained, hopefully getting the help that he needs.

There was a time when you could say that acts of violence only happened in a certain part of town. It is true that 25% of Omaha’s homicides in 2021 happened within the North 24th Street corridor and surrounding area .

But, that still does not explain why last year, on two separate occasions, my husband and I received a text from our youngest daughter, who works at a restaurant in Westroads Plaza. “The restaurant is on lockdown. There was a shooting at the mall.”

Gun violence is hunting us all down.

Firearm injuries are the No. 1 cause of death among children and adolescents in the United States, according to ABCNews.com.

What else can we do?

Realize that we can’t simply move away from the problem. Whether we live in Superior, Nebraska; Buffalo, New York, or Laguna Woods, California. Dismissing this national issue as “what happens to those people over there” keeps us all indifferent to the reality that gun violence is a national crisis.

Hold our local, state and federal elected officials accountable to create change. Data shows that 80% to 90% of Americans want common sense gun laws like universal background checks. Since I was a child, I lived with a gun in my home, but it shouldn’t be harder to get a passport than it is to buy a gun in America. Our local and national safety should be a priority for all of our elected leaders. Ask your representatives how they plan to address increased gun violence.

Support victims and their families like they’re your own. In April, our nonprofit, Global Leadership Group Omaha, partnered with local church leaders and hosted a prayer walk and services in support of National Youth Violence Prevention Week. We prayed with families who’d lost loved ones to gun violence. Several churches will hold weekly prayer services in the name of violence prevention throughout the summer.

There are many traditions and customs that are uniquely American. In my opinion, gun violence and death by gun violence is something that we as Americans have become too accustomed to.

LaVonya Goodwin serves as the board president of the North 24th Street Business Improvement District and is the co-founder of Global Leadership Group Omaha. This article reflects her personal views and opinions. Email Goodwin at lavonya@globalleadershipgroupomaha.org to learn more about her civic engagement work and how you can get involved.