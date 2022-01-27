LaVonya Goodwin: Celebrating 90 years — happy birthday, Daniel Markin Goodwin, Sr.

How do you celebrate a 90-year-old — father of four, grandfather of many and great-grandfather of even more — during a pandemic? Use technology that didn’t exist when Daniel Markin Goodwin Sr. — or “Goody” — was born on Jan. 13, 1932.
More than 50 family members and friends gathered for a virtual celebration of the Omaha barber to sing, give tributes and share fond memories.
Dan grew up the seventh of 14 siblings during the Golden Age of Radio. He cheered on Joe Louis when a boxing victory for a Black man was both an athletic and civil rights triumph, and listened to rumors of war turn into frantic accounts of the attack at Pearl Harbor.
But this joyous occasion brought familiar faces appearing in small frames on a computer. The squares lighting up in green with smiling, warm faces offering birthday greetings. Think the 1970s television-show the Brady Bunch, only with dozens more people.
Children, many now seniors themselves, who grew up in his North Omaha neighborhood reminisced of Dan’s involvement as a father figure. Dan was especially known for piling his grandkids and their friends into his van on Monday nights for outings to local fast food restaurants — a routine he held for decades. Growing up in the Great Depression didn’t afford Dan and his siblings this simple pleasure.
Customers like former Councilman Ben Gray thanked Dan for “bearing with me during 30 years of haircuts.” Summoning imagines of Ben’s famous inverted triangle afro of the early 1990s. Remember “Kaleidoscope”? Yes. Dan was the barber behind Ben’s fresh fades.
The Bible says, “‘You will know a tree by its fruit.’ Dan, you are more than an oak tree, you are one of those Redwoods in California,” Gray said of his longtime friend.
Before COVID-19’s mandatory shutdown in 2020, Dan still cut hair at Goodwin’s Spencer Street Barbershop at 24th and Spencer Streets. Opened in 1955, Goodwin’s was one of the longest running barbershops in Nebraska prior to the pandemic.
Dan still has a sharp mind despite some health issues that come with age. He can tell you the very street of a family that hosted him and his younger brother, Lawrence Timothy Goodwin Sr., during their time at Treasure Island Naval Station where they served during the Korean War.
A champion of civil rights, Dan attended the March on Washington in 1963; hosted Malcom X in Omaha in 1964 as member of the Citizens Civic Committee for Civil Liberties; and was arrested, along with former State Sen. Ernie Chambers, for speaking out on a Council Bluffs’ radio station against the killing of 14-year-old Vivian Strong in 1969. He also attended the Million Man March held in 1995.
At age 68, Dan started powerlifting, resulting in a trek around the world with competitions in India, South Africa and the Czech Republic. He participated on five world teams and won 15 USAPL Masters National Powerlifting titles, making new connections across Nebraska, in various states and around the globe.
In response to the outpouring of love and admiration, Dan thanked everyone and urged them to register to vote and to vote in the primaries. “This may be the most important election of our lives,” he said. Dan has lived during 16 U.S. presidential administrations.
If you know Dan, he never wants the attention on him long. On his birthday, he dedicated a live version of “You’re the Best Thing that Ever Happened to Me” to his wife of 69 years, Andrea, sung by his granddaughter Dara Hogan.
“I just about beat anyone on the planet enjoying life,” Dan always says.
And with such a remarkable and full life, it’s hard to argue with that.
LaVonya Goodwin is an Omaha business owner and serves as board president and executive director of the North 24th Street Business Improvement District. She is the co-founder of Global Leadership Group Omaha and enjoys uplifting Nebraska through civic engagement.
