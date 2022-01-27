LaVonya Goodwin: Celebrating 90 years — happy birthday, Daniel Markin Goodwin, Sr.

Customers like former Councilman Ben Gray thanked Dan for “bearing with me during 30 years of haircuts.” Summoning imagines of Ben’s famous inverted triangle afro of the early 1990s. Remember “Kaleidoscope”? Yes. Dan was the barber behind Ben’s fresh fades.

The Bible says, “‘You will know a tree by its fruit.’ Dan, you are more than an oak tree, you are one of those Redwoods in California,” Gray said of his longtime friend.

Before COVID-19’s mandatory shutdown in 2020, Dan still cut hair at Goodwin’s Spencer Street Barbershop at 24th and Spencer Streets. Opened in 1955, Goodwin’s was one of the longest running barbershops in Nebraska prior to the pandemic.

Dan still has a sharp mind despite some health issues that come with age. He can tell you the very street of a family that hosted him and his younger brother, Lawrence Timothy Goodwin Sr., during their time at Treasure Island Naval Station where they served during the Korean War.