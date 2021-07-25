LaVonya Goodwin: Gun violence must not be accepted as normal in Omaha

By the time our volunteers arrived, the crime scene was cleared. The area looked normal, but the sting of death lingered.

The volunteers didn’t know about the homicide that took place just hours before. They didn’t live here. But I couldn’t help but think about the people who did. I talk to mothers who are afraid to allow their children to walk to school or play on the first floor of their home.

I recently received an email from a former resident of the area. After college, she was excited to live on North 24th Street to support her community through property taxes. She bought a new condo, but on the weekends, she didn’t have peace because of the noise from the influx of partygoers. Shots fired scared her daughter. She reached out to officials, but it wasn’t enough to make a difference. She was one voice. Where were we back then, she asked? She painfully sold her home in 2020 and moved away.

Talking about the reality of gun violence does not perpetuate it. Silence does. Apathy does. Inequality does. Hopelessness does. When someone loses their life to gun violence, it doesn’t matter who the perpetrator is: Black or White, police or civilian; a life is canceled, a family is shattered, a community loses trust. It is at this time that we should all lift our voices demanding change and crying out for justice.

LaVonya Goodwin is a business owner on North 24th Street and serves as board president of the North 24th Street Business Improvement District. This article represents her personal views and not of any organizations that she represents.