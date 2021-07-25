LaVonya Goodwin: Gun violence must not be accepted as normal in Omaha

When my husband and I decided to run to Kansas City during the Fourth of July weekend, I jumped at the chance. The last-minute trip was our daughter’s idea since she hadn’t traveled since the pandemic began.
When I go on vacation, I try to disconnect. No social media. Limited texts. That email can wait … wait … yes, put the phone down, you’re on vacation.
I was wandering around downtown Kansas City (obsessing over streetcars, widths of planters and the branding of the power and light district). “How do they fund all of this? Where are the parking meters?”) when I saw a text from someone asking me about a prayer walk for a shooting.
I didn’t know about a shooting. A teenage girl — the fourth homicide on North 24th Street within seven months.
The next day I received a call from a news outlet, “What are your thoughts about the violence?” the reporter asked. I contemplated whether to respond, but how could I stay silent?
* * *
I remember my first experience with the sting of death in our community. I was a student at Highland Elementary in South Omaha. We lived about three blocks away, so my siblings, the neighborhood kids and I walked to school. I don’t remember how I’d heard that a teenage girl was found dead at the back of our schoolyard. I do remember the fear, the mystery and the anxiety I felt walking to school in the aftermath. Was I safe alone? Was someone lurking behind the brick utility building?
This murder scene wasn’t in a distant city. And the fear was far from a figment of my imagination. In the 1980s, we roamed our neighborhood within several miles of home, marking time by the streetlights, listening for our mother’s call. This young woman’s tragic death changed the way we moved.
* * *
While driving to the community garden at 24th and Spencer for our March cleanup, I received a call. “Mom, you can’t drive down North 24th Street. The police have it blocked off, I’m not sure what happened.”
When I arrived at the garden, I was informed that two young men were shot to death early that morning and that they were just removing the bodies. This was the third homicide in three months. Three young men, all on the same corner, right across the street from an elementary school, just two blocks from our garden.
As we worked in the garden that day, I asked a volunteer his thoughts about the murders. Originally from Chicago, he didn’t know the victims. “On the weekends in Chicago, there might be over 20 shootings. Some may be by association, others might be random bullets. I wasn’t allowed to walk to school in my neighborhood. It wasn’t safe,” the young man recounted in a matter-of-fact way.
I decided that this could not become normal to me or for the place that I call home.
By the time our volunteers arrived, the crime scene was cleared. The area looked normal, but the sting of death lingered.
The volunteers didn’t know about the homicide that took place just hours before. They didn’t live here. But I couldn’t help but think about the people who did. I talk to mothers who are afraid to allow their children to walk to school or play on the first floor of their home.
I recently received an email from a former resident of the area. After college, she was excited to live on North 24th Street to support her community through property taxes. She bought a new condo, but on the weekends, she didn’t have peace because of the noise from the influx of partygoers. Shots fired scared her daughter. She reached out to officials, but it wasn’t enough to make a difference. She was one voice. Where were we back then, she asked? She painfully sold her home in 2020 and moved away.
Talking about the reality of gun violence does not perpetuate it. Silence does. Apathy does. Inequality does. Hopelessness does. When someone loses their life to gun violence, it doesn’t matter who the perpetrator is: Black or White, police or civilian; a life is canceled, a family is shattered, a community loses trust. It is at this time that we should all lift our voices demanding change and crying out for justice.
LaVonya Goodwin is a business owner on North 24th Street and serves as board president of the North 24th Street Business Improvement District. This article represents her personal views and not of any organizations that she represents.