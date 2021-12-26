LaVonya Goodwin: Hitting the early notes in reviving North 24th Street's jazz legacy

The behind-the-scenes experience with the artists provided aspiring students with a firsthand account of what it takes to make it. I found the cultural component of the JD Allen masterclass inspirational. Each artist was transparent, speaking passionately about their craft, sharing their make-or-break moments in the industry. JD Allen spoke of a phone call home early in his career when gigging wasn’t paying the rent. A native of Detroit, his mother said, “See, I told you to take that job at Chrysler!”

JR Robinson’s class was laced with industry anecdotes. In one story, he admitted, “I quit singing when I joined Rufus. I was an all-state singer in Iowa. [But] I’ve never heard a woman sing like Chaka Khan.”

JR played percussions on Michael Jackson’s breakout album, “Off the Wall,” and told of how he and the megastar created the intro percussions to “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough.”

“The sounds are Cuban rhythms played on an empty glass and a wine bottle to lay on top of the groove,” says JR. “My whole thing is about making people dance, or making people groove.”

Dana promises, “Whatever reach I have in the industry, I’m going to bring right here on 24th and Lake to the people.”