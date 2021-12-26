LaVonya Goodwin: Hitting the early notes in reviving North 24th Street's jazz legacy

I wouldn’t call myself a musician. I can read music, but I haven’t picked up an instrument since playing the clarinet in marching band during my sophomore year at Omaha Central High School. Carrying my daughter’s saxophone to the repair shop doesn’t count.
So you can imagine how I felt when the City of Omaha offered the North 24th Street Business Improvement District office space in the old Love’s Jazz building at 24th and Lake. “And by the way, there needs to be a cultural arts component accessible to the community in the other half of the building,” they advised.
During an initial walkthrough, I realized someone with vision, passion and musical expertise needed to activate and occupy the space. And with all of my creative energy, that person was not me.
Enter Dana Murray: A South Omaha native, world-class jazz musician and a childhood friend. His musical accomplishments had taken him around the globe, playing with the likes of Wynton Marsalis, Aloe Blacc and Norah Jones. Upon returning to Omaha to live, he taught music in several schools and universities, while producing from his state-of-the-art studio at home. After a deliberative process, the BID and association board of directors chose Dana’s nonprofit — North Omaha Music and Arts (NOMA) — to establish an education venue to attract world talent.
Many people have ideas about what it takes to revive the once-bustling jazz scene on North 24th Street. And if you weren’t aware, during the 1920s through the 1940s, North 24th Street had one of the hippest, most happening jazz scenes in the country.
But in order to rebuild a jazz culture, you have to cultivate musicians.
“Jazz was born out of the Black experience. You have to fertilize, water and make sure it has enough sun,” says Dana.
NOMA is that artistic seedbed — a creative academy for youth and a master class destination for top artistic talents.
Growing musicians is only a part of what NOMA hopes to accomplish. “A small number of kids will go on to be musicians. Music builds life skills that develop your passion and provides you with the tools to be successful in whatever you do,” Dana explained.
The organization is off to a star-studded start. The inaugural event was held in November featuring JD Allen, saxophonist; Nasheet Waits, drummer; and Eric Revis, bassist. The December event featured JR Robinson, a Grammy Award-winning drummer and native of Creston, Iowa.
I had the pleasure of attending both events, which included a free masterclass at the former Love’s Jazz space, followed by several shows hosted at the Jewel in downtown Omaha.
The behind-the-scenes experience with the artists provided aspiring students with a firsthand account of what it takes to make it. I found the cultural component of the JD Allen masterclass inspirational. Each artist was transparent, speaking passionately about their craft, sharing their make-or-break moments in the industry. JD Allen spoke of a phone call home early in his career when gigging wasn’t paying the rent. A native of Detroit, his mother said, “See, I told you to take that job at Chrysler!”
JR Robinson’s class was laced with industry anecdotes. In one story, he admitted, “I quit singing when I joined Rufus. I was an all-state singer in Iowa. [But] I’ve never heard a woman sing like Chaka Khan.”
JR played percussions on Michael Jackson’s breakout album, “Off the Wall,” and told of how he and the megastar created the intro percussions to “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough.”
“The sounds are Cuban rhythms played on an empty glass and a wine bottle to lay on top of the groove,” says JR. “My whole thing is about making people dance, or making people groove.”
Dana promises, “Whatever reach I have in the industry, I’m going to bring right here on 24th and Lake to the people.”
One of the most encouraging aspects of NOMA is two of the core values: act with integrity and respect for all. A commitment to strong values is something we could all use a little more of these days.
You can learn more about upcoming NOMA events at northomahamusic.org.
LaVonya Goodwin is an Omaha business owner and serves as board president and executive director of the North 24th Street Business Improvement District. She is the co-founder of Global Leadership Group Omaha and enjoys uplifting Nebraska through civic engagement.