LaVonya Goodwin: North Omaha infrastructure, a legacy of redlining, needs help

You don’t really know a part of town until you’ve placed your feet on the ground and walked around. This revelation came to me as we began to explore North 24th Street beyond our usual jaunt. It was one thing to drive through the area on our way to Goodwin’s Spencer Street Barbershop and another thing to start a community garden in the vacant lot next door. However, it wasn’t until the North 24th Street Business Improvement District hosted a block walk with an intentional eye that we realized that the infrastructure was falling apart.
I talk a lot about block walks because they are a great tool to determine the needs of the built environment. A bird’s-eye view of North 24th Street will reveal the acres upon acres of vacant lots, the “missing teeth” or missing building stock within the business district and the obvious need for façade improvements. An uninformed mind might assume that “people just don’t care” when they observe the failing structures, but further investigation will reveal a more complex reality. Many of the buildings have declined in disrepair due to the residual effects of redlining — the discriminatory lending and insurance practices outlined by the Federal Housing Administration in the 1930s. Not quite 100 years ago, these practices activated an avalanche of low property values, declining equity and stifled lending in urban communities across the country, including North Omaha.
The aftermath extended into the new millennium, and at present, many small businesses on North 24th Street are operating in buildings in need of renovations that would cost more than the structure’s value. Without local, state and federal investment, owners cannot afford to repair these failing structures, many of which contribute to the 24th and Lake Historic District being listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
On the ground, a concrete view reveals the crumbling and missing sidewalks, all too apparent when walking to the bus stop on a rainy day. Overflowing puddles emerge between caving concrete slabs. As you jump across the mud, you ask yourself, “Should I continue to walk, or stand, soaking wet in the rain at a bus stop with no bus shelter?” There are no bus shelters on North 24th Street, although data shows it has the highest transit ridership in the city of Omaha.
As we talk about infrastructure, it’s important to remember how critical broadband is to the conversation. Urban communities, as well as rural, share a similar disparity as unserved or underserved in broadband access. The COVID-19 pandemic exposed the glaring disparities of reliable internet access in the area in the North 24th Street BID area. We are hopeful that our application for LB 388 Nebraska Broadband Bridge Act will help to bring faster service to more than 900 homes and businesses and extend access well beyond a 20-mile radius.
In the long view, making a substantial investment in infrastructure is smart. It can make our communities across the state more attractive to new businesses, help to retain our talent and spur tourism by renovating historic spaces.
As federal money is granted, our federal, state, city and county governments have the opportunity to bridge the infrastructure gap that can create a better physical environment for generations to come.
LaVonya Goodwin is a business owner on North 24th Street and serves as board president of the North 24th Street Business Improvement District and executive director of the association. She is the co-founder of Global Leadership Group Omaha and enjoys uplifting the greater Nebraskan community through civic engagement.