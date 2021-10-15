LaVonya Goodwin: North Omaha infrastructure, a legacy of redlining, needs help

You don’t really know a part of town until you’ve placed your feet on the ground and walked around. This revelation came to me as we began to explore North 24th Street beyond our usual jaunt. It was one thing to drive through the area on our way to Goodwin’s Spencer Street Barbershop and another thing to start a community garden in the vacant lot next door. However, it wasn’t until the North 24th Street Business Improvement District hosted a block walk with an intentional eye that we realized that the infrastructure was falling apart.

I talk a lot about block walks because they are a great tool to determine the needs of the built environment. A bird’s-eye view of North 24th Street will reveal the acres upon acres of vacant lots, the “missing teeth” or missing building stock within the business district and the obvious need for façade improvements. An uninformed mind might assume that “people just don’t care” when they observe the failing structures, but further investigation will reveal a more complex reality. Many of the buildings have declined in disrepair due to the residual effects of redlining — the discriminatory lending and insurance practices outlined by the Federal Housing Administration in the 1930s. Not quite 100 years ago, these practices activated an avalanche of low property values, declining equity and stifled lending in urban communities across the country, including North Omaha.