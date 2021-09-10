LaVonya Goodwin: Take one hour to make an environmental impact in your neighborhood

Since 2016, our neighborhood revitalization organization, Global Leadership Group Omaha, has held monthly cleanups in North, South and West Omaha. The effort originally stemmed from our goal to provide volunteer opportunities for students, while empowering them to foster change where they live.
Our target area, North 24th Street, has seen a tremendous improvement as a result of our comprehensive litter control efforts. So much so that Congressman Don Bacon noted, during a recent block walk, that he could see proof of the concerted effort to keep the area clean.
Change did not happen overnight. When we initially started our cleanup efforts, volunteers spent hours in vacant lots. I can still picture the Saturday afternoon when two volunteers sat on the corner of 24th and Spencer and dug up bottle caps, broken glass and cigarette butts from the bus stop area. It was as if the ground grew trash.
To further our efforts, the North 24th Street Business Improvement District initially focused on litter control and beautification, which included hiring two part-time groundskeepers to routinely manage litter in the area.
Assistance from church groups like Sacred Heart, companies like PayPal and youth groups from Urban Plunge have contributed to thousands of volunteer hours and cleanup amounting to more than 500 bags of trash.
And yet there will always be a need to make the spaces where we live, work and play litter free.
That is why I am inviting all Nebraskans to take the Global Leadership Group Community Cleanup Challenge and get involved — no matter where you are located.
Global Leadership Group aims to foster awareness around the impact of grassroots environmental stewardship and the value of everyday people working to improve their communities.
The Community Cleanup Challenge grew from the need to provide safe volunteer opportunities during the pandemic, where people could participate in a cleanup event in their own neighborhood and connect to the effort virtually by sharing a hashtag.
The objective is to take one hour to make an environmental impact in your neighborhood.
So, this is a call to all the do-gooders, the folks who can’t back down from a challenge, that person who wants to prove to the world that they are worthy to join the Global Leadership Group Community Cleanup Challenge.
There are several ways to participate. You can join us at one of our events at the Global Leadership Group Community Garden, 3118 N. 24th St., at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 or 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.
But if those dates don’t work for you, or you happen to live in the Nebraska Panhandle, you can clean up trash anywhere by organizing cleanup in your community or on your block.
To participate in the Community Cleanup Challenge virtually:
1) Choose a location to make an impact.
2) Take a photo of your work and post it to social media.
3) Use the hashtag #CommunityCleanupChallenge and the name of your city or neighborhood, e.g. #communitycleanupchallenge #omaha
Here are a few tasks you can consider:
1) Pick up trash.
2) Recycle items.
3) Compost organic matter.
4) Clean up weeds.
5) Mow a vacant lot.
Choose a task that you can complete in one or two hours. Most jobs require trash or lawn bags with a pair of work gloves. You may need a tools if you are considering tackling lawns or weeds.
We will run the challenge from now through Oct. 30, giving you plenty of opportunity to get in on the doing good.
Gather your grandkids, contact your co-workers, or simply decide to clean up the litter on your block.
If you have questions about the Community Cleanup Challenge, feel free to contact us at globalleadershipgroupomaha@gmail.com.
LaVonya Goodwin is a business owner on North 24th Street and serves as board president of the North 24th Street Business Improvement District. She is cofounder of Global Leadership Group Omaha and enjoys uplifting the greater Nebraskan community through civic engagement.