LaVonya Goodwin: Take one hour to make an environmental impact in your neighborhood

And yet there will always be a need to make the spaces where we live, work and play litter free.

That is why I am inviting all Nebraskans to take the Global Leadership Group Community Cleanup Challenge and get involved — no matter where you are located.

Global Leadership Group aims to foster awareness around the impact of grassroots environmental stewardship and the value of everyday people working to improve their communities.

The Community Cleanup Challenge grew from the need to provide safe volunteer opportunities during the pandemic, where people could participate in a cleanup event in their own neighborhood and connect to the effort virtually by sharing a hashtag.

The objective is to take one hour to make an environmental impact in your neighborhood.

So, this is a call to all the do-gooders, the folks who can’t back down from a challenge, that person who wants to prove to the world that they are worthy to join the Global Leadership Group Community Cleanup Challenge.

There are several ways to participate. You can join us at one of our events at the Global Leadership Group Community Garden, 3118 N. 24th St., at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 or 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.