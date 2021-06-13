LaVonya Goodwin: The seeds are planted; you can see progress growing on North 24th Street

Sweeping generalizations based upon past eras and spotty historical references masquerade the truth. North 24th Street’s decline was not due to the riots alone, but a lethal combination of inequitable lending practices like redlining and housing covenants. The gauging effect of U.S. Highway 75 wiped out home ownership for approximately 1,100 families, decimating the collective economic energy of the then-thriving North 24th Street community and surrounding area. Changemakers on the ground know that we need a mixed-income housing solution that provides affordable housing, while making the North 24th Street area attractive to middle-income families. We need services and amenities to attract people, and we need people with disposable income to attract businesses.

We cannot afford to weaponize progress with “us against them politics” that questions everything and everyone, yet provides no real solutions, no manpower, no resources or the will to get it done. We cannot afford to make disenfranchised communities so skeptical of change to the point that anger and mistrust runs hot and fruitful engagement runs cold.