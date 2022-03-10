 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LaVonya Goodwin: The time to appoint a Black woman to the Supreme Court is long overdue

Supreme Court Vacancy

Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson meets with Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., the senior member of the Judiciary Committee, at the Capitol in Washington, March 3, 2022. Judge Jackson’s confirmation hearing starts March 21. If confirmed, she would be the court’s first Black female justice.

The timing of National Women’s Month is parallel to the announcement of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination as the next justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Jackson’s nomination is historical, yet the babble surrounding the possibility of the first Black woman to be appointed to the highest court in the land is antiquated. I mean antebellum. From a submission in the Omaha World-Herald’s Public Pulse questioning whether Judge Jackson is the most qualified, to Fox News host Tucker Carlson asking to see her LSAT scores, these audacious comments prove the obvious.

LaVonya Goodwin mug (copy)

LaVonya Goodwin Community Columnist

When we, as a society are not intentional, our biases skew our ability to see people equitably. Therefore, we have laws and policies to ensure equity is administered. Who’s questioning the LSAT scores of a person who graduated cum laude from Harvard Law School?

Unfortunately, suspicions surrounding women’s capabilities are all too common and Black women have an even harder time demonstrating our worthiness and dodging stereotypes. And just when you think that you can let your guard down and that the playing field might have gotten a little more level — you are reminded.

As a Black child growing up in the 1970s, my parents advised me to “be better.” It was preached to me that I would have to be twice as good and work twice as hard to hope for the same returns as my Caucasian counterparts. Taking their advice to heart, I felt deflated when accused of cheating on my second-grade spelling tests. My teacher could not fathom how I mastered every test and asked my mother if my older brother was doing my homework. My mother replied, “Even if her brother was doing her homework, he is not sitting in the classroom taking her tests!” (Let me know when you find a fifth grader willing to do his little sister’s homework).

Although this example may appear trivial compared to a recommendation to the Supreme Court, it wreaks of the same foul smell of less-than-ism. There’s no way a Black woman who just received bi-partisan support to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit in 2021 could be “the best candidate” in consideration. And we better go back and check her LSAT scores — which are moot at this point — as they are simply a qualifying entrance exam into law school. Jackson is an accomplished judge.

Many Americans argue that it’s time to do away with affirmative action. These same individuals want us to believe that we are overreacting when women complain about job discrimination and pay inequality. And yet, the baseless attempts to dismiss Judge Jackson’s qualifications, solidify what I, along with 166.7 million women in the U.S. know to be true.

Our nation has a long way to go towards women’s equality. Jackson’s appointment to the Supreme Court — and her success thereafter — will prove that appointing a Black woman was long overdue.

LaVonya Goodwin is an Omaha business owner and serves as board president and executive director of the North 24th Street Business Improvement District. She is the co-founder of Global Leadership Group Omaha and enjoys uplifting Nebraska through civic engagement.

