Leia Baez: A year sober, able to help others and feeling unstoppable

I accomplished quite a bit in my career while still drinking, but I always wondered what I could do if I wasn’t hungover or trying to recover from a weekend of partying and had more clarity and focus.

Hitting this milestone feels incredible. I feel unstoppable. Getting sober was more than just giving up alcohol for me. It meant getting out of my own way and having the willpower and courage to live each and every day as my best self. It was a reminder that I can do anything I set my mind to when I have supportive people around me and I believe in myself.

In the last year, I’ve given myself more time to work on my passion as a writer, motivational speaker, and mindset and leadership coach. When I’m not working my full-time job, I now have the time to help others live their best lives, too.

If you’re reading this column, I am not trying to get you to quit drinking. You are the only one who knows what your best self looks like.

I love that my values and goals now align with how I spend my time. Instead of relying on alcohol to relieve my stress, I focus on exercising and spending time with family. I feel so grateful that I have so much more time to work on my goals and use this extra time at home to dial in on who I want to be and where I see my future.