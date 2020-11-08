Leia Baez: A year sober, able to help others and feeling unstoppable

Sobriety during a pandemic? Living alcohol-free during an election year?
Yes, it’s possible. In fact, it’s quite empowering.
I am incredibly proud to say I am 366 days alcohol-free today. One year. No beer. And if you know me, that’s a pretty big deal.
That’s because I have always been a party girl. A craft beer lover. A buzzed football tailgater.
I would never miss a happy hour or networking event — especially when there’s an open bar. I was also the one who would plan out a night of bar hopping and dancing with friends. But we would almost always start with “pregaming” at my place — a little drinking before we went drinking.
If it seems excessive, it was.
Binge drinking, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is defined as four or more drinks in a single occasion for women and five or more for men. Heavy drinking is defined as at least eight drinks per week for women and 15 for men. I was a binge drinker and a heavy drinker at times.
But excessive drinking is actually not uncommon. Our society has normalized binge drinking, and it’s become popular culture for moms to turn to several glasses of wine to make it through the day. You can’t get on social media without seeing memes depicting exhausted women guzzling wine in giant glasses. Wine is also referred to as “mommy juice.” “Wine o’clock” has become a time that moms look forward to as a way to get through the stress of parenting.
According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, alcohol is the most commonly used substance in Nebraska. The rates of binge drinking continue to be higher in Nebraska than the U.S average.
In March, researchers at 360 Quote used data from the CDC and the U.S. Census Bureau to find the highest rate of binge drinking across the country. In its report, Omaha ranks as No. 6 on a list of 15 Large Cities with the Worst Drinking Problem. Their research also shows that 22.3% of adult Nebraskans binge drink, compared with the national rate of 16.2%.
I was a part of those staggering statistics. Now, don’t get me wrong, I did have a lot of good times drinking. But I would be lying if I said the good times outweighed the bad. The days after a night of drinking were always brutal for me. I hated feeling that way, but I continued to drink.
I finally decided to live alcohol-free on Nov. 7, 2019. I had no idea at that time that we would soon be facing a pandemic — a time of high stress levels and skyrocketing alcohol sales.
But I knew I needed a change. I was just 13 years old when I took my first sip of beer. A lot of my friends had the same experience.
But it wasn’t until I lost a dear family member to cancer in October 2019 that I had an awakening, an emotionally charged moment where I knew I was ready to change my life for good.
I accomplished quite a bit in my career while still drinking, but I always wondered what I could do if I wasn’t hungover or trying to recover from a weekend of partying and had more clarity and focus.
Hitting this milestone feels incredible. I feel unstoppable. Getting sober was more than just giving up alcohol for me. It meant getting out of my own way and having the willpower and courage to live each and every day as my best self. It was a reminder that I can do anything I set my mind to when I have supportive people around me and I believe in myself.
In the last year, I’ve given myself more time to work on my passion as a writer, motivational speaker, and mindset and leadership coach. When I’m not working my full-time job, I now have the time to help others live their best lives, too.
If you’re reading this column, I am not trying to get you to quit drinking. You are the only one who knows what your best self looks like.
I love that my values and goals now align with how I spend my time. Instead of relying on alcohol to relieve my stress, I focus on exercising and spending time with family. I feel so grateful that I have so much more time to work on my goals and use this extra time at home to dial in on who I want to be and where I see my future.
We know 2021 isn’t going to magically erase the pandemic and things aren’t just going to be back to “normal,” so make sure you’re spending your time where it matters most.
One thing is for sure. You won’t see me bellied up to the bar anymore. I have goals to accomplish.
Leia Baez, a proud South Omahan, is a former journalist now working in government communications. She’s passionate about motherhood, storytelling, mentoring, community service and inspiring others to embrace the difficult times in life.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!