Leia Baez: Dreams come true — with support, trust and willingness to work

Writing a book has been a dream of mine since I was a little girl. I’ll never forget going on a field trip to the South Omaha Library as an elementary student and getting to hear from a real author.
Maybe it’s no coincidence that certain memories resonate as you get older. Perhaps meeting an author for the first time stuck with me because becoming an author myself has always been a part of my destiny.
For me, being forced to stay home for much of 2020 because of the pandemic had silver linings. I had more time to spend with my daughter and more time to get creative. While journaling one morning, I decided I was going to start putting my ideas for a book into action.
I started jotting down thoughts and my words started flowing. I wrote about some of the darkest moments of my life, which were pivotal in helping me become the leader and mother I am today.
On Sept. 25, 2020, I finished chapter one. It was the hardest thing I’ve ever had to write, but it was cathartic. I was thrilled to know that this was the beginning of my memoir and might help other people who have struggled.
But rather than focusing on chapter two, I made a huge mistake. I Googled “How to publish a book,” and was immediately overwhelmed by hundreds of conflicting ideas of where to start. Then there were the costs and the reality that I couldn’t come up with thousands of dollars to pay a literary agent.
On top of that, I stumbled across a mind-blowing statistic that made me question this crazy dream altogether — only 6% of published authors in 2019 were Latino. I have always been up for a challenge, but I was intimidated to know that as a Latina, the statistics were against me.
The process to get published seemed so daunting. So I left it alone. I stopped worrying about how it would happen and simply trusted that it would happen if it was meant to be.
Just a few months later, one of my favorite high school volleyball coaches, Alyssa LeGrand, reached out. A friend of hers was writing a book on bravery “and you are one of the bravest people I know,” Alyssa wrote.
I was honored. Turns out, her author friend was Nicole Bianchi, a leadership executive from Omaha who wanted to feature me in her book, “Small Brave Moves.” After our interview, I told Nicole about my own aspirations to write a book.
She quickly introduced me to Eric Koester, a professor at Georgetown University, and one of the most energetic entrepreneurs you’ll ever meet.
Later this month, he will help his 1,000th writer become a published author through the Book Creators Program, which he started from scratch at Georgetown. About a dozen of those writers are from Nebraska, including Nicole, who published earlier this summer. That number will grow to include me, too, when I publish in December. Within a few weeks, I became a student in his program.
And the coolest part of this story: Eric is from Omaha. He’s a 1995 Creighton Prep grad who has received national awards for his Book Creators Program. Before becoming a professor and relocating to D.C., Eric already had quite the career. He did a stint as a Seattle startup lawyer and went on to cofound Zaarly, which had Ashton Kutcher as an investor. Eric has a bachelor’s in marketing and finance from Marquette University and a law degree from George Washington University. He has published three books and is currently writing a children’s book with his daughters.
Eric became a professor at Georgetown in 2013. When meeting with some of his students in the summer of 2016, he felt “helpless,” unsure how to motivate already-ambitious students to do interesting, challenging things.
Eric looked at his own life to determine what helped him have his greatest career transformation. His answer: writing his first book.
He published his “Starting a High-Tech Business Venture” in his 20s, and recalled it being a very lonely and difficult process. “I wanted to give up, and I would have if I didn’t have the accountability,” he said. But, “after I published, I was asked to sit on boards, speak at events and write articles.”
He wanted his students to experience that same transformation.
That’s when the Creator Institute, also known as the Book Creators Program, was born. It started as an experiment solely for Georgetown students in 2017, expanding in 2019 to include working professionals. Since the program’s inception, Eric has guided roughly 250 students, three times a year through the book publishing process, helping more than 70% of them get to a publishable manuscript.
Within the last year, six of his authors have been either national or international book award winners or finalists.
I feel like I’m already winning, too. I am so grateful that this program has given me, a Latina from South Omaha, an opportunity to share my voice and my story of overcoming.
You can become an author, too. Eric is accepting students into his cohort next semester. For more information, check out www.Creator.Institute or email Eric at eric.koester@georgetown.edu.
While this column is a lot about publishing my first book (which you can pre-order now), I also want to highlight an underlying theme: Great leaders lift others up. That’s exactly what Alyssa, Nicole and Eric have done for me. I truly believe what’s meant for you will never miss you.
When you surround yourself with supportive, like-minded people who want to see you rise, anything is possible. Yes, even publishing your first book.
Leia Baez, a proud South Omahan, is a former journalist now working in government communications. She’s passionate about motherhood, storytelling, mentoring, community service and inspiring others to embrace the difficult times in life.