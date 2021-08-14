Leia Baez: Dreams come true — with support, trust and willingness to work

Writing a book has been a dream of mine since I was a little girl. I’ll never forget going on a field trip to the South Omaha Library as an elementary student and getting to hear from a real author.

Maybe it’s no coincidence that certain memories resonate as you get older. Perhaps meeting an author for the first time stuck with me because becoming an author myself has always been a part of my destiny.

For me, being forced to stay home for much of 2020 because of the pandemic had silver linings. I had more time to spend with my daughter and more time to get creative. While journaling one morning, I decided I was going to start putting my ideas for a book into action.

I started jotting down thoughts and my words started flowing. I wrote about some of the darkest moments of my life, which were pivotal in helping me become the leader and mother I am today.

On Sept. 25, 2020, I finished chapter one. It was the hardest thing I’ve ever had to write, but it was cathartic. I was thrilled to know that this was the beginning of my memoir and might help other people who have struggled.