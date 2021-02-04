Leia Baez: Fighting social media hate, one positive message at a time

We have to step up the love, people.
I thought especially after all of the craziness of 2020, we would be a little bit kinder to one another. But leave it to social media to prove me wrong.
I will preface this story by saying I realize social media is a double-edged sword. While it’s great for sharing life milestones and staying connected with friends and family, it can also reveal a lot of negative energy and people who are just flat out rude and disrespectful.
Unfortunately, I’ve seen a lot of the latter lately. Even after the political tension seemed to ease up a bit, there are still so many haters lurking around social media platforms ready to fire off spiteful comments and lash out at people.
Last week, I felt like I was in a scene of the movie, “Mean Girls.” I came across a post in an Omaha mom’s group on Facebook where a woman was seeking advice for a good nail salon in the area. But when one Omaha mom commented that she had an alternative to consider, she quickly got an earful.
All she was trying to do was promote the nail polish strips she sells as a consultant for a multilevel marketing company. The rude comments started rolling in. There were eye roll emojis and sarcastic remarks like, “This is just another MLM!” and “Is this one of those pyramid schemes?”
I know MLM companies get a bad rap for recruiting people to sell products on commission and incentivizing members to recruit additional participants to buy and sell, but where are the social media manners? Geesh!
What happened to women empowering women? I thought we were Nebraska nice.
Why would anyone want to scoff at this mom’s business of selling nail polish strips? We don’t know her story. We don’t know her “why” for becoming a consultant and starting her business. Millions of Americans have lost their jobs and had their incomes negatively impacted by the pandemic, yet we are judging this woman for trying to make a sale?
It just didn’t make sense to me. Shouldn’t we be encouraging her and supporting her?
So that’s exactly what I did. I praised her on the post and told her to “keep grinding and being awesome!” I know that sometimes all it takes is for one positive comment or one uplifting message to change someone’s day or mood. So I wanted to make sure this Omaha mom wasn’t discouraged by all of the hate on social media — and there can be a lot of that. She messaged me privately to thank me. She told me that she was so grateful to be selling the nail polish strips because it has helped supplement her family’s income during the pandemic and keep their bills paid.
I know we don’t live in a perfect world and the internet trolls aren’t going anywhere, but I’m hoping more people will start thinking twice before spewing hateful or smart-aleck comments — especially after the year we’ve all been through.
This story was the perfect reminder for me that everyone we meet is fighting a battle we know nothing about. We can’t expect positivity in our own lives when we show negativity toward others.
I am hoping this column will encourage people to pause and think twice before hitting send and firing off negative comments on social media.
It’s time to lift each other up. We are overdue for more empathy and kindness.
Leia Baez, a proud South Omahan, is a former journalist now working in government communications. She’s passionate about motherhood, storytelling, mentoring, community service and inspiring others to embrace the difficult times in life.