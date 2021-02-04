Leia Baez: Fighting social media hate, one positive message at a time

I know MLM companies get a bad rap for recruiting people to sell products on commission and incentivizing members to recruit additional participants to buy and sell, but where are the social media manners? Geesh!

What happened to women empowering women? I thought we were Nebraska nice.

Why would anyone want to scoff at this mom’s business of selling nail polish strips? We don’t know her story. We don’t know her “why” for becoming a consultant and starting her business. Millions of Americans have lost their jobs and had their incomes negatively impacted by the pandemic, yet we are judging this woman for trying to make a sale?

It just didn’t make sense to me. Shouldn’t we be encouraging her and supporting her?

So that’s exactly what I did. I praised her on the post and told her to “keep grinding and being awesome!” I know that sometimes all it takes is for one positive comment or one uplifting message to change someone’s day or mood. So I wanted to make sure this Omaha mom wasn’t discouraged by all of the hate on social media — and there can be a lot of that. She messaged me privately to thank me. She told me that she was so grateful to be selling the nail polish strips because it has helped supplement her family’s income during the pandemic and keep their bills paid.