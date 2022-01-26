Leia Baez: Growing non-alcoholic options, trends make for a healthier Omaha

Omaha is becoming quite the sober-friendly city, and I’m here for it.
I remember when I started my sober journey in 2019, it was difficult to find a restaurant or gas station that sold non-alcoholic beverages. I had to travel to a grocery store many miles away from my South Omaha neighborhood just to buy NA wine.
I felt like I hit the jackpot every time I would track down new NA beverages to try.
Now, gas stations and grocery stores I frequent sell multiple options. It’s incredibly refreshing to see Omaha’s hospitality industry moving beyond just Shirley Temples and sodas and truly embracing the sober culture, too. Everywhere I turn, there are more and more mocktail pop-up events at bars and restaurants, more NA menus and even a locally-made zero-proof spirit, Sandhills Elixir.
One of the coolest spots in town is Detox Sober Lounge at 7215 Blondo St. It’s the first sober bar in the Omaha metro area, offering tasty mocktails and fun events on the weekends. I just love the vibe inside created by owner Alexis Lawson, who is always coming up with creative events to draw in the crowds. More sober bars are popping up across the country, too.
This past weekend, I attended a special five-course meal and mocktail pairing at Sage Bistro, the student-led restaurant at Metropolitan Community College’s Institute for the Culinary Arts. It was an event to honor Dry January, an international trend where millions of people give up alcohol for the first month of the year. The food was delicious and the mocktails were creative and flavorful. I sampled five different mocktails and while it was tough to pick my favorite, I decided on What A Tart, which was served in a martini glass. It was a pear juice-based mocktail with hints of ginger, lemon zest and cinnamon.
I love that I now have so many fun options for a night out on the town that don’t involve booze.
And let me tell you, coming from someone who was a notorious binge drinker, an NA beverage can make all the difference.
A few years ago on Christmas Day, I was stressed and ready to fall off the sober train. I was emotional and upset, and the first thoughts that crept into mind were about alcohol. I wanted a drink. I was ready to walk out the door and head to a bar when a dear friend of mine showed up at my house with Heineken 0.0, the first non-alcoholic beer I had ever tried. That NA drink saved my sobriety. I’ve been sober for more than two years now. It was so bizarre how simply sipping on a bottle of NA beer could completely kill my craving for alcohol. I was fine after having just one NA beer, and I remember thinking to myself, “I can do this! I can live sober!”
Naomi Hattaway, a community advocate in Omaha, said it’s exciting to see Omaha businesses becoming more mindful of those who are living sober.
When Hattaway began her sober journey in March 2020, she didn’t have to worry about going out to socialize newly sober because it was the height of the pandemic and everyone was staying home. But once things settled down a bit, she was eager to meet up with friends over an NA beverage.
“I was surprised at how shameful it felt and how isolating it was to ask in public (for NA drinks) and not be given options,” she said.
So she started compiling a list of businesses who did have NA options and tried out several different spots. Some of her favorites include Vis Major, Omaha Dog Bar and buying a “delightful” zero-free spirit called Proteau at Spirit World.
For me, I love just about any NA beer from Athletic Brewing Co., which can be found at several Omaha bars and restaurants, or a mocktail from Tiny House in Little Bohemia.
Hattaway said that while our community has made huge strides in its NA offerings, we still have some work to do. She said some liquor stores offer NA beverages, but often place them in the back of the store, forcing someone to walk past all of the alcohol selection to get there. That can be triggering for some.
It’s also important to know that not everyone who is living sober wants NA beverages. Some of my sober friends choose to stay away from NA beverages entirely because those drinks can be triggering for them.
But whether you are challenging yourself to Dry January or just want to live a healthier, sober life, it’s nice to see Omaha is finally hopping on board with us.
What A Tart Mocktail
Yield: 1 serving
Ingredients:
2 teaspoons finely grated ginger
1 teaspoon finely zested lemon
2 teaspoons lemon juice
1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/8 teaspoon ground mace
1 cup pear juice
1 slice pear for garnish
Directions:
1. Place ginger, lemon zest, lemon juice, cinnamon and mace in cocktail shaker.
2. Smash ingredients together with muddler.
3. Add pear juice and ice to cocktail shaker and shake vigorously.
4. Fill a glass with ice and strain drink into glass.
5. Garnish with pear slice and serve.
— Recipe courtesy of Metropolitan Community College’s Institute of Culinary Arts
2021 columns by Community Columnist Leia Baez
Our columnist, a South Omaha native, is overcoming the odds to publish her first book. Here's how it happened.
Make the best use of your first hours of the day, and you'll wake up to an improved life.
“I’m doing work that is bigger than my own life,” says this activist, who works to create safe spaces for LGBTQ young people in Omaha.
Everyone we meet is fighting a battle we know nothing about. We can’t expect positivity in our own lives when we show negativity toward others.
For me, this year has been full of lessons. So many eye-opening moments and situations that forced me to remember what matters most.
I am incredibly proud to say I am 366 days alcohol-free today. One year. No beer. And if you know me, that’s a pretty big deal.
"In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, I wanted to shine a light on some of the important work being done to bring more opportunities to our Latino youth in South Omaha."
When I think of the meatpacking industry, I think of my family.
Leia Baez, a proud South Omahan, is a former journalist now working in government communications. She’s also an author who is passionate about motherhood, storytelling and inspiring others to embrace the difficult times in life. Learn more at leiabaez.com.