Leia Baez: Growing non-alcoholic options, trends make for a healthier Omaha

This past weekend, I attended a special five-course meal and mocktail pairing at Sage Bistro, the student-led restaurant at Metropolitan Community College’s Institute for the Culinary Arts. It was an event to honor Dry January, an international trend where millions of people give up alcohol for the first month of the year. The food was delicious and the mocktails were creative and flavorful. I sampled five different mocktails and while it was tough to pick my favorite, I decided on What A Tart, which was served in a martini glass. It was a pear juice-based mocktail with hints of ginger, lemon zest and cinnamon.

I love that I now have so many fun options for a night out on the town that don’t involve booze.

And let me tell you, coming from someone who was a notorious binge drinker, an NA beverage can make all the difference.