Leia Baez: Here's a way to help lift up South Omaha youth

I hate to admit it, but I was a knucklehead as a young’un. I got myself into trouble a time or two and ran around with the wrong crowd at times. My life could have easily ended up a lot differently if it weren’t for strong role models in my life, my parents and the opportunities I was given as a teen.

It’s programs like those at the South Omaha Boys & Girls Club, the Grassroots Leadership Development Program and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists that introduced me to a much bigger world and showed me that possibilities for my future were endless. Those programs helped me stay focused and set career goals for myself.

Leadership development and career opportunities are critical for our young people. I know firsthand how these types of programs can make a positive impact on someone’s life and steer them in the right direction.

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, I wanted to shine a light on some of the important work being done to bring more opportunities to our Latino youth in South Omaha.

Since 2008, Step-Up Omaha!, an initiative of the Empowerment Network and the City of Omaha in collaboration with community partners, has been providing valuable job training and summer work experience to young adults in Omaha ages 14-21.