Leia Baez: Here's a way to help lift up South Omaha youth

I hate to admit it, but I was a knucklehead as a young’un. I got myself into trouble a time or two and ran around with the wrong crowd at times. My life could have easily ended up a lot differently if it weren’t for strong role models in my life, my parents and the opportunities I was given as a teen.
It’s programs like those at the South Omaha Boys & Girls Club, the Grassroots Leadership Development Program and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists that introduced me to a much bigger world and showed me that possibilities for my future were endless. Those programs helped me stay focused and set career goals for myself.
Leadership development and career opportunities are critical for our young people. I know firsthand how these types of programs can make a positive impact on someone’s life and steer them in the right direction.
In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, I wanted to shine a light on some of the important work being done to bring more opportunities to our Latino youth in South Omaha.
Since 2008, Step-Up Omaha!, an initiative of the Empowerment Network and the City of Omaha in collaboration with community partners, has been providing valuable job training and summer work experience to young adults in Omaha ages 14-21.
These are paid summer internships where youth get the opportunity to earn and learn in a variety of fields including office administration, technology, construction, health care, child care, food service and more. The businesses who participate in the program provide the work experience and supervision to the interns while the program covers paying the interns.
Step-Up Omaha!, which started with about 150 paid interns, provided real-life work experience for more than 500 youth this summer — even doing it virtually due to the pandemic.
Next summer, the program is aiming at training 1,000 interns. Organizers are hopeful for more diversity as they amplify their efforts to recruit more Hispanic youth and businesses in South Omaha to participate in the program.
“We’ve wanted to increase the participation in South Omaha and among the Latino population for some time now,” said Moniki Cannon, director of Step-Up Omaha! “This is really exciting. I feel confident we are going to take things to the next level.”
In June, Step-Up Omaha! hired Ana Torres, a longtime South Omahan with a background in youth advocacy and education, to lead the effort.
“We wanted someone from the fabric of the community who understands the challenges and nuances in the community and someone who is passionate about the community,” Cannon said. “Ana is very passionate about South Omaha.”
Beginning next month, Step-Up Omaha! will begin recruiting interns and businesses to participate in the program. There will be virtual lunch and learns and recruitment information on the program’s website, stepupomaha.com
“When I was a young, this type of job training wasn’t available for me, or if it was, my parents didn’t know about it,” Torres said. “If I would have had this kind of opportunity, I know I would have had more life-skills training and job experience before applying for my first full-time job.”
Torres said she’s excited to recruit more Latino youth to the program so they can experience this “opportunity of a lifetime.”
“I want our youth to join Step-Up to show off their talents and skills and feel better prepared for the workforce,” Torres said. “Our goal is to ensure that youth entering and completing this program acquire true employability skills and talent that will enhance their long-term development as young adults.”
I truly believe in the famous quote, “We rise by lifting each other,” and Step-Up Omaha! is a perfect example of that. Our community will rise and get stronger when we rally around our youth and lift them up with the training and job experience necessary to be successful.
If you know a business owner, encourage them to participate. If you know a young person in need of positive influence, encourage them to apply. Let’s spread the word about Step Up Omaha! because it’s a win-win for our community. Get involved and let’s show our young people the opportunities that could change their lives for the better.
Leia Baez, a proud South Omahan, is a former journalist now working in government communications. She’s passionate about motherhood, storytelling, mentoring, community service and inspiring others to embrace the difficult times in life.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!