Leia Baez: If you check your phone when you wake up, you're unplugging your brain

Are you ready to change your life? Want to be more productive and start each day in a better mood?
Well, you can. And all it takes is one, just one, simple action every single day: Stop sleeping near your cellphone.
No, really! Before you roll your eyes or say that’s impossible, hear me out.
When I decided to kick my alcohol addiction in November 2019, I dove headfirst into a journey of self-discovery. I replaced the boozing with education, reading and research. I wanted to be a better leader, more productive and overall, just a better person. I read up on leadership, personal development and growth mindset. I even hired my own life coach.
But of all the content I took in from a variety of researchers, coaches and experts, one consistent thing kept coming up. They all credited having a powerful morning routine key to their successes.
I’d never really had a morning routine. Most mornings I dreaded getting out of bed, especially when I was hungover. But what I came to realize is it all came down to how I was waking up. I would often grab my cellphone from my nightstand as soon as my alarm went off and immediately check the notifications. I would go through emails and start stressing about all of the work ahead of me before I was even out of bed. Then I would scroll aimlessly on social media for a while, flooding my mind with unnecessary information.
I’m sure many of you can relate to lying in bed and scrolling on social media for an amount of time you’re afraid to admit.
That’s until I came across the “Million Dollar Morning,” a free online course from Mel Robbins, one of my favorite motivational speakers and authors.
Robbins believes if you want to have a positive mindset, you have to be deliberate about your habits and your morning routine. “The first hour of your day is one of the most important factors in your success, your happiness and how productive you are,” she says in her course.
Robbins said if you wake up anxious, overwhelmed, feeling negative or exhausted, there’s a good chance it’s because you are sleeping next to your cellphone. She added that research shows 33% of people actually check their phones in the middle of the night, interrupting their sleep.
She said when your brain mindlessly reaches for your cellphone first thing in the morning, you’re missing the opportunity to get into your “genius mode.”
According to Dan Ariely, a Duke University professor of psychology and behavioral economics, the best hours for your brain are the first 2-3 hours of each day.
That’s the window of peak productivity for your brain — and you don’t want to miss that because you’re on social media or checking unnecessary emails.
Allowing the first hour of your morning to be cellphone free is a technique utilized by many successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders, including another author and speaker, Jay Shetty.
In addition to avoiding your phone in the morning, Shetty said you can create a powerful morning routine with the acronym TIME:
Thankfulness: Take 5 minutes of your morning to be grateful and thankful for what you already have in your life.
Insight: Find time to read or listen to a podcast or an audiobook on your commute to improve the quality of your life and well-being.
Meditation: Even just a few minutes of meditation when you wake up can make a positive impact, helping you to feel calm and have clarity.
Exercise: Just 15 minutes of exercise in the morning can give you a boost of energy right when you need it.
For the past eight months, I have really honed in on my morning routine and it’s been a game changer for me. I’ve made my bedroom the “no cellphone zone” and I’m waking up 30 minutes earlier so I have time to journal, practice gratitude, meditate and do some stretching or yoga. When it’s nice outside, I enjoy sitting on my porch and watching the sunrise with a cup of coffee or hot tea. It’s so peaceful to let your mind wander.
I feel calmer every day and definitely more productive. I am more creative in those early hours, too. In fact, it was during one of my morning routines in September 2020 that I decided I was going to start writing my first book, a memoir.
If you want to live better, you have to make your morning routine a priority. Don’t let your cellphone keep you in autopilot, holding you back from your goals. Unlock your inner genius with a powerful morning routine that can take you to the next level.
Leia Baez, a proud South Omahan, is a former journalist now working in government communications. She’s passionate about motherhood, storytelling, mentoring, community service and inspiring others to embrace the difficult times in life.