Leia Baez: If you check your phone when you wake up, you're unplugging your brain

Are you ready to change your life? Want to be more productive and start each day in a better mood?

Well, you can. And all it takes is one, just one, simple action every single day: Stop sleeping near your cellphone.

No, really! Before you roll your eyes or say that’s impossible, hear me out.

When I decided to kick my alcohol addiction in November 2019, I dove headfirst into a journey of self-discovery. I replaced the boozing with education, reading and research. I wanted to be a better leader, more productive and overall, just a better person. I read up on leadership, personal development and growth mindset. I even hired my own life coach.

But of all the content I took in from a variety of researchers, coaches and experts, one consistent thing kept coming up. They all credited having a powerful morning routine key to their successes.