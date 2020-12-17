Leia Baez: Mentoring during the pandemic is doubly important — and doubly rewarding

For me, this year has been full of lessons. So many eye-opening moments and situations that forced me to remember what matters most.

As I reflect back on the year, as I do every December, I can’t help but think of so many positive realizations. And one really stands out: Being a mentor is one of the greatest gifts of service I will ever give to this community.

This year has been tough — mentally and emotionally — for everyone, but especially for our youth. Kids had to be pulled from their classrooms, away from friends, and some even missed out on camps or sports seasons due to COVID-19. The feeling of isolation has been real.

But it’s truly warmed my heart to know I am providing stability, support and friendship to my “Little” during a time of so much uncertainty. In the five years I have been a “Big” for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands, I can’t recall a more fulfilling time to be a positive role model and mentor.

I have the pleasure of being a “Big” to a young Latina living in South Omaha. I love our relationship so much because I often see myself in her. She’s creative, silly and a great student.