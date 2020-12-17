Leia Baez: Mentoring during the pandemic is doubly important — and doubly rewarding

For me, this year has been full of lessons. So many eye-opening moments and situations that forced me to remember what matters most.
As I reflect back on the year, as I do every December, I can’t help but think of so many positive realizations. And one really stands out: Being a mentor is one of the greatest gifts of service I will ever give to this community.
This year has been tough — mentally and emotionally — for everyone, but especially for our youth. Kids had to be pulled from their classrooms, away from friends, and some even missed out on camps or sports seasons due to COVID-19. The feeling of isolation has been real.
But it’s truly warmed my heart to know I am providing stability, support and friendship to my “Little” during a time of so much uncertainty. In the five years I have been a “Big” for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands, I can’t recall a more fulfilling time to be a positive role model and mentor.
I have the pleasure of being a “Big” to a young Latina living in South Omaha. I love our relationship so much because I often see myself in her. She’s creative, silly and a great student.
She knows we can talk about anything and she can reach out to me if she needs help or guidance. We love checking out shows at the Rose Theater, visiting trampoline parks and eating tacos. Becoming a friend to her mother has been a bonus as well. They both know I’m there for them as a resource, a connection in the community and someone who cares.
It’s incredible to see how just four hours a month volunteering as a mentor can make a huge difference in a young person’s life. Big Brothers and Big Sisters of the Midlands will serve more than 700 young people ages 7 through 21 throughout the Omaha/Council Bluffs metro area this year. I am so passionate about this organization’s mission that I join its Board of Directors in January.
Being a mentor has opened my eyes to appreciate what I have and has helped me to complain less and give more. I have seen firsthand how important a mentor can be when families are struggling.
My friends and colleagues who are mentors echo that sentiment. They said they enjoy providing a judgment-free environment and a listening ear. They are proud to be able to expose their mentees to new opportunities and help them build the self-confidence to know they are capable of reaching their goals. Mostly, they love seeing their mentees grow into their full potential and become amazing individuals.
If you’re already a mentor, thank you. If you’re looking for a way to make a lasting impact in our community, become a mentor.
I remember that when I first signed up as a “Big,” my mind was set on this idea that mentorship only meant I would be providing guidance, companionship and new experiences to a young person. Little did I know I would be the one receiving so much love, learning and positivity in return. I had no idea that I would be the one gaining so much valuable insight and perspective about life simply from being a mentor.
I still remember the first outing with my “Little.” She hardly talked and communicated mostly with body language and head nods. Now, she sprints to my car and doesn’t wait for my questions to start chatting away. We’ve built a strong bond and we trust each other. I look forward to the day I get to see her walk across the stage at her high school graduation. I am eager to continue to show her that she’s capable of accomplishing her dreams — just like my mentors did for me. The best part about being a mentor is watching my “Little” mature and come into herself with so much potential and a world of possibilities ahead of her.
She has blossomed — and so have I.
Leia Baez, a proud South Omahan, is a former journalist now working in government communications. She’s passionate about motherhood, storytelling, mentoring, community service and inspiring others to embrace the difficult times in life.
