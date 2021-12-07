Leia Baez: Omaha 'legend' shows how CrossFit inspires in many ways

“So many moms even felt inspired, motivated and encouraged to continue on their fitness journeys during pregnancy,” she said.

But that’s exactly what Tovar does best: inspires others and helps people become happier and healthier through fitness and nutrition coaching.

Aside from co-owning CrossFit Omaha with her husband, Dustin, Tovar is a group fitness instructor, a nutritional lifestyle coach and the founder of Go Far Lifestyles, an online fitness and nutritional program for those who can’t make it to the gym. She even hosts virtual nutrition challenges throughout the year with participants from all over the world. Trust me, she knows her stuff. She helped me lose 9 pounds and 4 inches off my waist earlier this year during one of her 30-day virtual challenges.

Tovar also recently released a nutritional lifestyle workbook, cookbook, and bodyweight workout guide under the Go Far Lifestyles brand.