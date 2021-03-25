Leia Baez: Omaha's Dominique Morgan gains national attention for LGBTQ advocacy

“If I had Opportunity Campus, I would have understood what I was capable of much earlier in my life,” Morgan said. “I would have been able to look at the entirety of myself and not just the things I needed to improve.”

This isn’t the first time Morgan has called on her own experiences to make a lasting impact.

On Feb. 16, 2020, Morgan opened the Black and Pink Lydon House in Midtown Omaha, a safe transitional housing space to serve LGBTQ+ people coming out of incarceration and those living with HIV and AIDS. That day was significant because it was the 11th anniversary of Morgan’s release from prison.

“It was the most transformational moment for me,” Morgan said. “It was no longer the day I was released from prison. It was the day Lydon House was born.”

Morgan said she wishes she would have had a warm, welcoming space to go to when she was released from prison in 2009 with nothing to her name. Lydon House is now that space for others. And she’s hoping Opportunity Campus will soon become a reality, too.

Giving those safe spaces to others in need and using her own setbacks to lift up the community is truly what makes Morgan so special.