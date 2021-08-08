Leonard Pitts Jr.: The Capitol Police deserve respect, not mockery

All this was about two days before Hashida was found dead. And while correlation is not causation, it does make you wonder.

In defending the Capitol, he and his fellow cops joined a great continuum of those who took personal risks to make and preserve America. They ventured — and often lost — blood, bone, sanity and lives for the sake of ideals that they felt justified the sacrifice.

By contrast, the only thing so-called conservatives are asked to risk is political position and the ire of Donald Trump. It seems a comparatively small price to pay in service to America. Which makes it all the more pathetic that most of them can’t.

It’s telling that people who were so fulsome in their outrage when a Target store was burned after the police murder of George Floyd, who were so righteous in their fury when Colin Kaepernick took a knee to protest police violence against African Americans, can muster so little empathy for cops who defended the Capitol — our Capitol — against the worst attack in over 200 years.

Is human compassion so hard for them? Is simple decency so foreign? Is courage such a stranger?