Leonard Pitts Jr.: White students cope just fine in learning about our troubling history

Which is why some of us fear to walk that path. And one can make a case that fear is the great unspoken engine of American history.

As Glaze pointed out, one of the arguments against ending slavery was, “ ‘If we give them their freedom, what’s going to happen to us?’ There’s the whole idea ... Black people are going to go around and drag white people out of their houses and murder them.” That notion repeats throughout history: If we let them hold office, if we give them the vote, if we allow them to be educated, if we stop terrorizing them on a daily basis, what will they do to us?

And the answer has always proven to be: nothing. But still that fear recurs, even now, in the debate over education. As Glaze frames it, “If we admit to all these falsehoods and wrongs, if we try to actually make good on this stuff, what’s going to happen to us?”

To understand the hardiness of that fear is to understand why so many of us feel the need to be packing heat in order to go out and get the mail.