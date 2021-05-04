Letter from the editor: $1 for six months of Omaha.com content? An unbelievable bargain

As I wrote my monthly report for April on World-Herald newsroom successes, we announced our digital subscription flash sale. Candidly, I'm stunned by the value.

Through Sunday, for just one thin dollar you can ensure access for six months to the more-than 200 local items we post every week on Omaha.com. That’s $1 for half a year — insanely inexpensive.

Drawn from that monthly report, here are a few of the things a digital subscription would have included in April alone:

• Public safety reporter Alia Conley found that the Omaha Police Department had not submitted domestic violence reports to the state for five years — a violation of Nebraska law. Digging further into the data, Conley found that 73 law enforcement agencies in 58 counties failed to report domestic assaults or arrests in at least one year from 2014-19. The story prompted an apology and vow to comply from the Omaha police chief. Other agencies said they’d never been notified by the state, which through the years has levied no fines under the law.