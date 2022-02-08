Letter from the editor: A family story about addiction, prison and why reform matters

Prison had a profound effect on me.

I was 10 or 11 years old when my brother, a high school dropout who had finished an enlistment in the Navy, was convicted of assault.

Tom and a buddy had been drinking, as they routinely did, and ended up on a country road with a business owner, a regular at Beatrice bars himself. It was an odd trio — two guys in their 20s who were in and out of county jail and a church deacon several years older who voluntarily hopped in a car with them.

Whatever was going on, which was never really explained at trial, the outing ended with my brother and his friend roughing up the older guy and taking a small amount of money, which worsened the crime.

Tom was sentenced to three to four years and assigned to the State Reformatory, located on West Van Dorn Street where the Lincoln Correctional Center is today. As it was explained to us, the reformatory was for lower-risk offenders whom authorities didn’t want to mix with hardened criminals in the State Penitentiary.