Letter from the editor: A family story about addiction, prison and why reform matters

Prison had a profound effect on me.
I was 10 or 11 years old when my brother, a high school dropout who had finished an enlistment in the Navy, was convicted of assault.
Tom and a buddy had been drinking, as they routinely did, and ended up on a country road with a business owner, a regular at Beatrice bars himself. It was an odd trio — two guys in their 20s who were in and out of county jail and a church deacon several years older who voluntarily hopped in a car with them.
Whatever was going on, which was never really explained at trial, the outing ended with my brother and his friend roughing up the older guy and taking a small amount of money, which worsened the crime.
Tom was sentenced to three to four years and assigned to the State Reformatory, located on West Van Dorn Street where the Lincoln Correctional Center is today. As it was explained to us, the reformatory was for lower-risk offenders whom authorities didn’t want to mix with hardened criminals in the State Penitentiary.
Almost every weekend for the next year and a half, we drove the 40 miles to Lincoln to visit him. At first, it was a little like a TV drama — the security checks, the guards, some tough-looking guys in prison. Early visits brought a sense of adventure for a small-town fifth-grader whose ideas about prisons were from movies that typically involved an escape or riot. I was a little disappointed that the reformatory was quite a bit more relaxed than I expected.
Soon enough, I began to resent the weekly trips, depriving me of watching the NFL or visiting friends. But my parents insisted on our going as a family.
Once, I went with my sisters, who were married in their early 20s, because they bribed me with a trip to the Lincoln Children’s Zoo after the prison visit. Sitting at a table in the visiting area, Tom showed us a handful of pills and popped several down, a disturbing moment demonstrating his defiance, as opposed to his subdued demeanor around my parents and guards.
After a year and a half, my brother became eligible for parole. He met with the Parole Board at the main penitentiary, and my dad and I attended his final hearing. I was impressed by the tighter security and the heavy metal doors — the “Pen” was a little bit more like the movies. Tom got parole — on the way home, he bragged about how well he “played the game.”
His troubles didn’t end with his prison stint. After many car wrecks, one gunshot wound, a mental health commitment and several lesser legal scrapes, he achieved about 20 years of sobriety, and became a surprisingly good massage therapist. Then his wife, who had been a counselor at a drug treatment center where he was a client, died. He began using opioids he got from the VA and died of an overdose in 2013.
As Nebraska’s prison crisis has risen steadily up the state’s agenda, I’ve thought periodically about Tom.
Things clearly are much different in Nebraska prisons 50 years after his term, but one consistent factor is that, like a lot of inmates then and now, Tom was an alcoholic also addicted to other drugs.
No one sets out to be an addict. I know that not just from my brother’s troubled life, but from my own issues and those of other members of my family. The medical profession recognizes addiction as a disease, though in my recovery of more than 30 years, I’ve never cared for that description. The addict is ill, but not a victim.
What I do know is that once a person is addicted, stopping is not a matter of willpower and requires some form of support. I also know that no other disorder a person has — a heart condition, depression, diabetes — can be successfully treated without addressing the addiction. Nor is criminal behavior likely to be reversed in an active addict.
Punishment is not effective addiction treatment.
My brother was a drunken hoodlum who fought a lot. He showed me what I didn’t want to be, and I saw the shame my parents suffered. It made good sense to get him off the streets. But in prison then, no one addressed his substance abuse. He didn’t even get his GED, which he did later in a drug treatment program.
As I think about criminal justice reforms before the Legislature, Tom’s experience persuades me of the urgent need for adequate programming — job training, education, mental health counseling and substance abuse treatment — to improve people’s chances when they get out. Doug Koebernick, Nebraska’s inspector general for its prisons, believes that future construction should focus on space for those needs. In the end, it helps the inmate, the taxpayer and the criminal justice system.
Like Tom, 95% of people in prison get out. Not all will succeed, but I know with certainty that sobriety can be redemptive even in extreme cases.
Our obligation — not just to people who end up in prison, but to their families, their future neighbors, their communities, taxpayers and prospective employers — is to rethink how we are doing this. I’ve seen drug court, for example, change the life of another relative. Had that person gone to prison, he likely would not be the college graduate, good father and worker he is today.
To me, the prison debate is not abstract or academic. The stakes are deeply human. It matters to every one of us.
