Letter from the editor: An evening in Hastings highlights hope, advantages for Nebraska towns

This is a story about confounded expectations and, to me, surprising hope for midsize Nebraska towns. It starts with an evening in Hastings.

Years ago, when we lived in Detroit, my wife had a work trip to Grand Island. Since I went to Hastings College as a freshman, I suggested she take a drive down the Tom Osborne Expressway in her free time and visit the campus.

She learned about the college’s Sachtleben Observatory south of town and thought it would be fun to go to one of its infrequent programs if we ever could. Her interest was renewed when we moved to Omaha, and we decided to give it a try on July 31.

The forecast was iffy, and as we rolled west in Interstate 80, we quickly realized that even if the clouds broke, smoke from Canadian wildfires probably would mean the program would be canceled.

But we had reservations at Odyssey, a downtown restaurant that’s highly regarded, and we told each other, well, we’ll have a nice dinner and a leisurely walk on campus. It would be a good change-of-pace date night, and I could bore her with stories about my freshman year – Sen. Robert Byrd playing fiddle in the chapel, tossing Frisbees on the Weyer Hall lawn and a couple of incidents involving teenage judgment. My dorm floor got a brand-new vacuum cleaner out of one of those, and that’s all I can say about that.