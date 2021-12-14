Letter from the editor: Cancel culture at play in criticism of UNL's diversity plan

A common tactic of cancel culture is to amplify a seemingly extreme thing a person has said, perhaps in social media or writings from years before, and to make that THE central point of who that person is. Then the swarms create a cancellation multiplier by attributing the provocative idea to anyone associated with the person in any way.
This is standard fare for partisan and social media. It leads to such questions as whether someone who listens to Michael Jackson’s music is turning a blind eye to pedophilia and to attacks like those on Rep. Don Bacon asserting that his vote for infrastructure spending amounted to support for President Joe Biden’s “socialist agenda.”
The tactic is at play in attacks on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s diversity and equity plan that fixate on the fact that UNL cited anti-racism scholar and author Ibram Kendi in its plan.
The plan had said this: “In this context, our journey for anti-racism utilizes Ibram Kendi’s definition on becoming ‘actively conscious about race and racism’ and taking ‘actions to end racial inequities.’” It still lists Kendi’s book “How to be an Anti-Racist” in its resources.
Gov. Pete Ricketts seized on that in a recent column: “At the foundation of UNL’s plan are the writings of Ibram Kendi, who has openly called for discrimination on the basis of skin color. Kendi has written that ‘The only remedy to racist discrimination is antiracist discrimination. The only remedy to past discrimination is present discrimination.’”
Ricketts and others use this line to argue that Kendi urges discrimination against White people. That isn’t what Kendi calls for, though without context it invites confusion and concern.
Kendi describes discrimination as “making a distinction in favor or against an individual based on that person’s race.” We tend to think of discrimination only in the negative — but Kendi offers this example of “present discrimination”: “someone challenging … inequity by temporarily assisting an underrepresented racial group into relative wealth and power until equity is reached.”
We can argue about whether such remedies are proper, but that idea does not, as NU regent and gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen has said, urge that his “9-year-old grandson has to go to school and be told he has to apologize for being White.”
Kendi clearly is more than the “present discrimination” quote, and the UNL equity plan is more than Kendi’s quote, which was removed amid scrutiny.
Kendi is the youngest-ever National Book Award winner, a Guggenheim and MacArthur fellow, one of Time’s 100 most influential Americans and director of the Center for Antiracist Research at Boston University. It is possible he has some ideas worth examination.
It’s certainly fair to disagree with Kendi, but it strikes me as simplistic demagoguery to pin his most controversial quotes on UNL.
For that to be fair, then Ricketts would need to be accountable for the most outrageous things Donald Trump has said. The governor has been a Trump supporter, so should we then assume that Ricketts believes everything that Trump has said about women, Muslims and Mexicans?
Ricketts, who has recently disagreed with Trump’s endorsement of Chuck Herbster for governor and the former president’s call for a primary opponent against Bacon, surely would say that’s not fair.
Agreed.
It is consistent with our country’s founding values to allow people and institutions to think broadly and embrace policies and ideas that may draw from a variety of sources. Rejecting everything from a particular source will result in narrow-minded approaches that don’t bring people together.
Demagoguery and cancel culture mask the real question here: Do we believe that racism is ingrained in our laws and systems?
If you do, then identifying those structural and implicit inequities is the morally right and American thing to do.
If you don’t, you don’t see the need for what NU system President Ted Carter acknowledged are uncomfortable discussions. You might work to tar them as reverse racism and cynically sow fear for political gain.
But it’s difficult to empirically or logically argue that the United States does not systemically favor White people.
Born White in 1958 in Beatrice and growing up poor with a brother who was in and out of the Gage County Jail and state prison, I have never — not once — felt that a door was closed to me. I have never been followed in a store out of a merchant’s fear of my skin color. I have never feared for my safety encountering an officer of the law. I’ve never feared nor felt discrimination against me in applying for jobs or mortgages.
And I believe, based on data, my life experience and conversations with people of color, that a Black man born in North Omaha the same year with the same family income and a troubled older brother would have encountered obstacles I did not.
In Nebraska, the gap in the percentage of White students and minority students attending college is the nation’s third largest. I benefited from what is at play in that statistic. It’s entirely right and reasonable to ask what might be done to ensure equal access.
It is not my clear path that Kendi or the UNL equity plan seek to obstruct. It is the obstacles that people of color have faced that we must, finally, expose and remove if we are ever to ensure true equal opportunity.
