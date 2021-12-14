Letter from the editor: Cancel culture at play in criticism of UNL's diversity plan

But it’s difficult to empirically or logically argue that the United States does not systemically favor White people.

Born White in 1958 in Beatrice and growing up poor with a brother who was in and out of the Gage County Jail and state prison, I have never — not once — felt that a door was closed to me. I have never been followed in a store out of a merchant’s fear of my skin color. I have never feared for my safety encountering an officer of the law. I’ve never feared nor felt discrimination against me in applying for jobs or mortgages.

And I believe, based on data, my life experience and conversations with people of color, that a Black man born in North Omaha the same year with the same family income and a troubled older brother would have encountered obstacles I did not.

In Nebraska, the gap in the percentage of White students and minority students attending college is the nation’s third largest. I benefited from what is at play in that statistic. It’s entirely right and reasonable to ask what might be done to ensure equal access.

It is not my clear path that Kendi or the UNL equity plan seek to obstruct. It is the obstacles that people of color have faced that we must, finally, expose and remove if we are ever to ensure true equal opportunity.

