Letter from the editor: Capitalize on Omaha's downtown growth to attract more residents and fun

I love downtowns: the vibrancy, the diversity, the easy access to top-flight entertainment and the many delightful things to eat.

Omaha is the third city in which my wife and I have lived in the urban core, with all of the hubbub, rough edges, civic attractions and events. Before moving into our condo at the edge of the Old Market, we had lived in downtown Cincinnati and downtown Detroit.

The first time we lived in a downtown, it didn’t take long to realize that in addition to enjoying all the amenities, we had new freedom from the tyranny of the automobile. Time today is among our most valuable commodities. Just by living downtown, I reclaim at least 3 hours a week by driving so little.

When I go home from work these days, I have a relaxing quarter-mile stroll instead of having to trust hundreds of other drivers zooming along I-80. (Weather is no more an issue for a short walk than it is for a long drive.)