Letter from the editor: Capitalize on Omaha's downtown growth to attract more residents and fun

I love downtowns: the vibrancy, the diversity, the easy access to top-flight entertainment and the many delightful things to eat.
Omaha is the third city in which my wife and I have lived in the urban core, with all of the hubbub, rough edges, civic attractions and events. Before moving into our condo at the edge of the Old Market, we had lived in downtown Cincinnati and downtown Detroit.
The first time we lived in a downtown, it didn’t take long to realize that in addition to enjoying all the amenities, we had new freedom from the tyranny of the automobile. Time today is among our most valuable commodities. Just by living downtown, I reclaim at least 3 hours a week by driving so little.
When I go home from work these days, I have a relaxing quarter-mile stroll instead of having to trust hundreds of other drivers zooming along I-80. (Weather is no more an issue for a short walk than it is for a long drive.)
To some people, downtown living sounds rough or risky, and, sure, a few of our neighbors don’t have addresses. But nothing bad has happened to us in more than a decade in three downtowns, and it’s worth noting that driving is the most dangerous thing average people do. I once declined a ride from a metro Detroit suburbanite, explaining that I lived just a few blocks from where we were chatting, and would walk home. “You can do that?” he asked incredulously.
That’s similar to the reaction, reported earlier this month by The World-Herald’s Cindy Gonzalez, that Leo and Francis Kraft got around 1970 when they sought to renovate the old St. Philomena school at 15th and Leavenworth Streets as their home. “Why would you — why would anyone — want to live downtown?” they were asked.
Cindy’s story, part of an occasional series she’s done this year on Omaha’s phases of downtown redevelopment, showed how, 50 years later, downtown is gaining residents at a far faster clip than any other part of the city. When projects underway are complete, the 68102 ZIP Code will have more than doubled the number of dwellings since 2010.
She noted that doesn’t count growth in Midtown, just a mile and a half away, or Little Bohemia and Little Italy, adjacent areas less than a mile from the Old Market.
This is great, and city government and philanthropists are taking steps to support the growth, with the riverfront renovation, the dedicated bike lane on Harney Street, the Steelhouse music venue and more. Here are some thoughts, from a resident’s perspective, on how we can make it even better and help attract and retain the diversity of younger workers everyone agrees that the city and state need:
Everyone knows the biggest need for residents is a full-service grocery store. With continuing growth it is bound to happen. We also could benefit from a full-service drug store.
The Gene Leahy Mall renovation holds promising, family- and resident-friendly features, but a growing area can’t have enough community gardens, dog parks and multi-use exercise paths.
On the latter point, Omaha is a tough place for biking, in no small part because of the extreme hills. I’m an experienced biker, and the Harney lanes feel risky to me, partly because the street is not smooth –I guess drivers share that concern across the city. I really urge riders to be cautious, particularly if they are riding against the direction of vehicle traffic and can’t see the stoplights. Best bet for good biking: Make it smooth, easy and protected to get to the riverfront and the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge, which provides access to Missouri River levees on the Iowa side.
Enforce the city’s noise ordinance. Sure, downtowns are noisy. We live down Jackson Street from the central fire station, and sirens are part of our daily soundtrack. But that’s necessary. Cars and motorcycles designed or modified to draw attention aren’t. If police brought out a decibel meter along downtown residential corridors every few weeks and wrote some tickets, I suspect it would create a deterrent over time.
The city has added several electric vehicle charging stations. Most are in parking garages, forcing residents whose housing complexes have not figured out affordable charging to pay twice — once for electricity and once for parking. I urge a few more on-street charging stations like the pair near OPPD headquarters that enable residents to take advantage of the hours when parking is free to charge their vehicles at nominal but fair rates. Major automakers are moving hard toward electric vehicles, with an electric version of the nation’s longtime best-seller, the Ford F-150, hitting the market this spring, and General Motors launching 20 new EVs by 2025 as Tesla sales continue to grow. Be ready.
Finally, do a trial of making the Old Market pedestrian-friendly. Try just two linear blocks, Howard from 10th to 12th. The mayor and businesses are highly skeptical, but if it works in Boulder; Madison; Burlington, Vermont, and other cities, it will work here. The Old Market was pioneering for its time. Omaha can improve the signature area’s ambiance and move again to the cutting edge with this and other steps to ensure a modern, lively downtown.
randy.essex@owh.com, 402-444-1182, Twitter.com/randyessex